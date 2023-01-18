Listen to this article here

A federal jury in Virginia on Tuesday found mostly in favor of two police officers who were sued by a U.S. Army lieutenant after he was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop.

Video of the 2020 incident in the small town of Windsor got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and raising questions about reasonable police conduct.

?RICHMOND: Lt. Caron Nazario sued Ofc. Daniel Crocker & now-former Ofc. Joe Gutierrez for claims of assault and battery, false imprisonment & illegal search during a traffic stop in 2020.



He sued for $1 million, a jury awarded him less than $4,000. https://t.co/x45MJJzryH — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) January 18, 2023

NBC News reports the jury in federal court in Richmond found former Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez liable for assault and awarded Nazario $2,685 in compensatory damages, according to attorneys on both sides of the case.

The jury also awarded Nazario $1,000 in punitive damages after Windsor police officer Daniel Crocker illegally searched Nazario’s SUV, the attorneys said. A federal judge already ruled last year that Crocker was liable for the search.

“We are pleased the jury determined there are certain things they would not tolerate, obviously we are disappointed they determined there are things that they would,” Jonathan Arthur, an attorney with Thomas H. Roberts and Associates who represented Nazario said.

Jury decided Army Officer deserved $3,685 worth of justice

The jury came to its decision unanimously, and jurors were given free rein as to how much money they wanted to award Nazario if they felt the officers had assaulted, battered, falsely imprisoned, or illegally searched his car.

The jury found in favor of Crocker and against Nazario’s claims of assault and battery and false imprisonment, the attorneys said.

The jury found in favor of Gutierrez regarding the soldier’s claims of battery, false imprisonment and illegal search.

“Having now heard all of the evidence and learning the full picture of this case, we believe the jury reached the correct decision,” one of Crocker’s attorneys, Anne Lahren, said in a statement. “In the present climate, this took a lot of courage and we thank the jury for their service.”

A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during traffic stop awarded LESS THAN $4,000 in million-dollar lawsuit against 2 cops. Jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario $3,685 in lawsuit against Windsor cops Joe Gutierrez, Daniel Crocker pic.twitter.com/pKY55hgtbe — Sam — Korean-American Seminary Student (@seminary2018) January 17, 2023

Nazario filed his lawsuit in 2021. Video shows Crocker and Gutierrez pointing handguns at a uniformed Nazario behind the wheel of his Chevy Tahoe at a gas station.

The officers repeatedly commanded Nazario to exit his SUV, with Gutierrez warning at one point that Nazario was “fixing to ride the lightning” when he didn’t get out.

Caron Nazario's assault and false imprisonment serves as a grim reminder that traffic stops are not only the most common police/citizen interaction, they can be the most harmful. https://t.co/BVfZxKqHGx — Advancement Project (@adv_project) January 14, 2023

Nazario held his hands in the air outside the driver’s side window and continually asked why he was being stopped.

Nazario also said: “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

“You should be,” Gutierrez responded.

One cop remains forcefully on the force

Crocker is still on the force, but Gutierrez was fired in April 2021, the same month Nazario filed his lawsuit. According to ABC News, Gutierrez was fired by the Windsor Police Department for not following department policy during the incident.

Both Crocker and Gutierrez denied ever threatening to kill Nazario. They contended that Nazario misconstrued Gutierrez’s statement that Nazario was “fixing to ride the lightning.” Gutierrez spoke those words while holstering his gun and drawing his Taser and was referencing his stun gun, not an execution, according to court filings.

“It is open season on citizens in Virginia and across the county,” Nazario’s lawyer, Tom Roberts, said in a statement. “Citizens will not rest assured that scenes like this are not repeated with impunity.”

In August, a special prosecutor determined that Gutierrez should not be criminally charged but should be investigated for potential civil rights violations.

NBC News reports District Judge Roderick C. Young had narrowed the scope of Nazario’s lawsuit. Young ruled last year that federal immunity laws shielded Crocker and Gutierrez from Nazario’s claims that they violated his constitutional protections against excessive force and unreasonable seizure, as well as Nazario’s right to free speech by threatening him with arrest if he complained about their behavior.

Nazario was allowed to present claims under state law of false imprisonment and assault and battery to a jury, the judge ruled. The judge also found Crocker liable for illegally searching for a gun in Nazario’s SUV, leaving the question of damages on that point to a jury. Nazario had a concealed-carry permit for the weapon.

The jury was also asked to consider whether Gutierrez was liable for the illegal search. The former officer denied he knew Crocker was conducting the search.