Listen to this article here

Snoop Dogg and Sade, two living musical legends, are set to be inducted into the 2023 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Along with Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose, Snoop and Sade will be honored at a gala on June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, according to the Associated Press.

Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., the popularity of Snoop Dogg, 51, has only risen with each new generation exposed to his melodic, hypnotic, cannabis-puffing persona. His classic hits, like “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice” helped to solidify West Coast rap as a major musical force.

“Well, hip-hop is what makes the world go round,” Snoop once said.

Equally talented, 64-year-old Nigerian-born Sade, whose government name is Helen Folasade Adu, continues to deliver sweet vibes with her timeless 80’s era mix of R&B and soft rock hits like “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.”

“I’m not over the top; I’m not wacky. I’m fairly understated, and that reflects in the way I sing,” Sade once said.

Songwriters Hall of Fame honors Snoop Dogg, Sade

Musical legends Snoop Dogg and Sade join other intergenerational artists like Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class “represents not just iconic songs, but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world,” said Nile Roger’s, chair of the hall of fame.

Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame honors those creating popular music. Songwriters may qualify 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.