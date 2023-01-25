Listen to this article here

Bentonville, Ark. — 412 Angels will host the next 412 Angels/NWA Summit at the Record in Bentonville, Arkansas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 26. The Summit is for prospective and seasoned investors in Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa and will highlight investment firm Torch Capital and Atento Capital’s shared portfolio company Sollis Health.

The goal of the Summit is to bring together interested investors and founders from both Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas who are looking to grow the startup ecosystem in the heartland and foster more economic development for the region.

“Our first summit featured speakers from MaC Ventures, BBG Ventures, Vast Ventures, and Ox as well as 50+ accredited investors and executives from the Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas regions,” said Sterling Smith, Managing Director of Atento Capital and 412 Angels. “We are excited to see how the community’s interest in angel investing has evolved since our last gathering and look forward to what’s to come.”

Summit educates community on angel investing

For the upcoming Summit, 412 Angels is featuring the founding partners of Torch Capital, one of the top NYC based early-stage venture capital funds who invest in the next generation of tech enabled consumer companies.

They will be speaking about their perspectives on the state of the venture capital market and insights into their journey becoming investors.

Accompanying Torch Capital is one of their fastest growing portfolio companies, Sollis Health. Sollis Health is a membership-based concierge emergency/ critical health solution providing members with zero-wait, high quality medical care, infused with hospitality and high-touch customer service. They will be sharing their origin story and how they grew to $50M in revenue in only four years, with centers across New York, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“Sollis is revolutionizing the delivery of medical care by making the care journey seamless — bringing everything from advanced diagnostics to immediate emergency care and specialist referrals under one roof,” said Jonathan Keidan, Founder and Managing Partner of Torch Capital. “We are excited to meet the investor and entrepreneurial community and share Sollis’s story, in both Tulsa and NWA during the upcoming Summit.”

Accredited investors will have the opportunity to invest in Sollis Health through AngelList in advance of the event through February 3, 2023. The Summit will be an opportunity to learn how multiple venture investors, including Torch Capital and Atento Capital, thought about the deal and ask questions directly of the investors and founder.

The link to reserve your interest to attend is live and over 75 accredited investors are expected to attend.

About 412 Angels

412 Angels is an angel investing network based in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas that acts as a catalyst for building a strong venture community in the region, invests in early stage startups, unites the corridor, and encourages tech entrepreneurship.

The program is a partnership between Atento Capital, the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation and the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Council.

About Atento Capital

Atento Capital is a Tulsa-based venture capital firm focused on unlocking unsung potential in early-stage founders through providing access to venture capital, human capital and expanded professional networks. By democratizing access to venture capital for traditionally underinvested groups of people, Atento has created pathways to upward mobility and helped dozens of companies and entrepreneurs thrive in Tulsa’s tech ecosystem.