Tulsa, Okla. –– Gathering Place invites the Tulsa community to celebrate Black History Month with Tulsa in Harmony, a tribute to Black art and culture. Every Saturday in February, Tulsa in Harmony will highlight different local musicians and artists and pay homage to historical Black artists.

The Tulsa in Harmony event series will kick off on Saturday, February 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in ONEOK Boathouse.

Each week, Tulsa in Harmony will highlight different local musicians with performances by Steph Simon and The Subii, Branjae, OmaleyB, and the Met Choir. Guests can make their own unique crafts every Saturday based on the artwork of historical artists like Alma Thomas, Augusta Savage, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Lois Marilou Jones.

In addition, four pairs of Nike Air Force 1s—sourced by Silhouette Shoes and customized by local artists Tyler Thrasher, Angel Okolie, and Trueson Daugherty—will be on display.

Tulsa in Harmony

Throughout the entire month of February, guests can enjoy an intimate selection of works on display in ONEOK Boathouse by Black Moon Collective. Fulton Street Books & Coffee will also curate a variety of children’s books to read in honor of Black History Month.

“Gathering Place is immensely thankful to be partnering with local artists, musicians, and organizations that provide so much vibrancy to our city,” says Sarah Van Zandt, Director of Education and Programming.

“These individuals have invested enormous time and care in sharing their stories and talents with the Tulsa community, and the park is honored to be a host site for their work. We hope guests are able to learn and honor Black history through music, art, books, and fashion through Tulsa in Harmony.”

Tulsa in Harmony is free to attend and the event series will take place every Saturday in February from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in ONEOK Boathouse. Tulsa in Harmony dates include February 4, 11, 18, and 25. The art installation will be on display during the entire month. For more details, visit gatheringplace.org/tulsa-in-harmony.

Gathering Place: A Park for All

Gathering Place is an award-winning, 66.5-acre park along the Arkansas River. Created by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Gathering Place is a natural space with richly diverse programming designed to provide inclusive and engaging experiences for all Tulsans to come together to explore, learn, and play.

Gathering Place is part of GGP Parks, LLC.

Visit gatheringplace.org for more information.