Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has teamed up with the American Heart Association (AHA) on its latest initiative promoting CPR training.

Hamlin, 24, announced the partnership on his Instagram on Tuesday, citing how CPR saved his life earlier this month when he collapsed on the field on Jan. 2 at Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football.

A primetime game like no other, medical personnel stopped the game to administer on-field CPR — which lasted nearly 10 minutes, until his pulse was restored.

As teammates and opponents wept and feared the worst outcome, an ambulance pulled onto the field to rush Hamlin to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Excited to be teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!” the Bills safety wrote to his 1.8 million followers.

Damar Hamlin credits CPR for saving his life

“I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past few weeks,” Hamlin said in the video. “As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

Called the “Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge,” the challenge teaches people how to perform hands-only CPR.

Those interested can visit heart.org/3 to watch a tutorial on how to administer hands-on CPR, donate to the AHA to fund CPR education and training, and share the challenge with three people by tagging them with the hashtag #3forHeart.

The medical professionals who immediately rushed into action for Damar were honored for their speediness, preparation — and above all — restarting his heart.

The medical professionals who immediately rushed into action for Damar were honored for their speediness, preparation — and above all — restarting his heart.







According to 4 NBC New York, the staff included head athletic trainer Nate Breske, assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, physical therapist Joe Micca, assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards, medical director Dr. Leslie Bisson, team internist Dr. Tom White, team internist Dr. Mark Kim, and team orthopedist Dr. Marc Fineberg.

It also included director of sports performance Joe Collins, team sports psychologist Dr. Desaree Festa, athletic training intern Marissa Figueroa, team chiropractor Dr. Zachary Musial, coordinator of player services Kelsey Harkins and equipment assistant Kori Reblin.