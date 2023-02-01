|
Iconic rapper Lil Wayne announced the official dates for his “Welcome To Tha Carter” tour. The tour is Wayne’s first time returning to the stage as a headliner in four years.
Weezy announced the 28-stop tour on Tuesday.
The concerts are a collaboration between the rapper’s music label, Young Money, Live Nation, and Rolling Loud.
The shows kick-off on April 4, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and hit major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.
The tour ends in Los Angeles on May 13. Most venues are Live Nation-associated concert locations.
According to XXL, this is the rapper’s first time headlining a tour since his stint with Blink-182 in 2019.
The 40-year-old rapper dropped the dates on his Instagram. His hometown of New Orleans is often omitted from his tour schedules because the residents are able to enjoy the annual Lil’ WeezyAna Festival. The concert will return to the city for its 7th year in 2023.
The announcement of the tour ignited fans’ hope for new music from the rapper. Wayne sparked the fire in August of 2022 when he posted a video announcing the release of the sixth installment of Tha Carter.
Tickets will be available for sale on February 3 at www.LilWayneOfficial.com
Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Dates
April 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. — The Fillmore Minneapolis
April 6 — Fargo, N.D. — Scheels Arena
April 7 — Omaha, Neb. — Baxter Arena
April 8 — Madison, Wis. — The Sylvee
April 9 — Chicago, Ill. — Radius
April 11 — Detroit, Mich. — The Fillmore Detroit
April 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
April 13 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues
April 16 — New York, N.Y. — Apollo Theater
April 17 — Philadelphia, Penn. — The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 18 — Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 20 — Charlotte, N.C.— The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21 — Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz
April 22 — Atlanta, Ga. — Tabernacle
April 24 — Birmingham, Ala. — Iron City
April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. — The Factory
April 27 — Nashville, Tenn. — Marathon Music Works
April 28 — Cleveland, Ohio — House of Blues
April 30 — Lexington, Ky. — Rupp Arena
May 2 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues
May 3 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues
May 4 — Austin, Texas — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex
May 7 — Denver, Colo. — Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. — The Van Buren
May 10 — San Diego, Calif. — SOMA
May 12 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic
May 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern