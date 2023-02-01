Listen to this article here

Iconic rapper Lil Wayne announced the official dates for his “Welcome To Tha Carter” tour. The tour is Wayne’s first time returning to the stage as a headliner in four years.

Weezy announced the 28-stop tour on Tuesday.

The concerts are a collaboration between the rapper’s music label, Young Money, Live Nation, and Rolling Loud.

The shows kick-off on April 4, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and hit major cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

The tour ends in Los Angeles on May 13. Most venues are Live Nation-associated concert locations.

According to XXL, this is the rapper’s first time headlining a tour since his stint with Blink-182 in 2019.

The 40-year-old rapper dropped the dates on his Instagram. His hometown of New Orleans is often omitted from his tour schedules because the residents are able to enjoy the annual Lil’ WeezyAna Festival. The concert will return to the city for its 7th year in 2023.

The announcement of the tour ignited fans’ hope for new music from the rapper. Wayne sparked the fire in August of 2022 when he posted a video announcing the release of the sixth installment of Tha Carter.

YouTube Courtesy of Lil Wayne

Tickets will be available for sale on February 3 at www.LilWayneOfficial.com

April 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. — The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 — Fargo, N.D. — Scheels Arena

April 7 — Omaha, Neb. — Baxter Arena

April 8 — Madison, Wis. — The Sylvee

April 9 — Chicago, Ill. — Radius

April 11 — Detroit, Mich. — The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

April 13 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues

April 16 — New York, N.Y. — Apollo Theater

April 17 — Philadelphia, Penn. — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 — Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 20 — Charlotte, N.C.— The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 — Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz

April 22 — Atlanta, Ga. — Tabernacle

April 24 — Birmingham, Ala. — Iron City

April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. — The Factory

April 27 — Nashville, Tenn. — Marathon Music Works

April 28 — Cleveland, Ohio — House of Blues

April 30 — Lexington, Ky. — Rupp Arena

May 2 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues

May 3 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues

May 4 — Austin, Texas — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex

May 7 — Denver, Colo. — Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. — The Van Buren

May 10 — San Diego, Calif. — SOMA

May 12 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic

May 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern

