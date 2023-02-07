Listen to this article here

David Balogun of Bucks County, Pennsylvania has already begun applying to colleges after receiving a high school diploma at just nine years old.

The lover of science and computer programming earned his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, according to WGAL. Despite testing his parents with pillow fights and throwing the ball in the house, they’ve been nothing but supportive of the real life “Smart Guy.”

“He’s a 9-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding,” Balogun’s mother, Ronya, told WGAL.

David Balogun and his family (WGAL).

The Philadelphia suburban kid finished after taking classes remotely from his family home. In his wake, he’s inspired the very teachers meant to inspire him.

“David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching,” said science teacher Cody Derr.

Breaking records

Notably, only one student has graduated from high school at a younger age than Balogun. That title belongs to Michael Kearney, who graduated from high school at six years old, according to a list from history and culture website oldest.org.

Full of ambition and purpose, David Balogun already knows what he wants to do.

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” he said.

After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family’s search for the right college or university will launch at light speed.

“Am I going to throw my 9-year-old into Harvard while I’m living in PA? No,” Balogun’s father, Henry, said.

Aside from learning, Balogun also enjoys sports and the piano. The multitalented youth is also working on his black belt in martial arts.