Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook and Instagram are launching a paid verification service akin to Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a new verification service that is launching this week in Australia and New Zealand for Facebook and Instagram called “Meta Verified”. The new subscription service will start at $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month for iPhone and Android users.

“[We’re launching] a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, and extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The verification subscription follows in the footsteps of Twitter, which introduced Twitter Blue, a verification subscription service that allows users to pay for a blue badge with minimal other benefits. Twitter Blue was introduced after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased the social media company for $44 billion last year. One of the first orders of business for Musk was to disband its Trust and Safety Council, a group of volunteers who offered the company outside expert advice about online safety.

Many Users Refuse To Pay For Verification

The news of Zuckerberg’s announcement was met with disdain from social media users across all platforms. The thought of paying for something that was once free has turned many people off from social media platforms.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg claims.

However, it seems the move is to try and mitigate exponential market loss by the parent company over the last three quarters. Meta lost more than $600 billion in market value last year, forcing Zuckerberg to lay off 13% of the workforce, roughly 11,000 employees.

It’s doubtful that the new subscription model will put a dent in the ongoing losses Meta is experiencing. A roll out to U.S. audiences hasn’t been confirmed yet.