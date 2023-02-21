Listen to this article here

Fans of actor and director Michael B. Jordan can now hear his voice every time someone comes to the door, thanks to a new partnership with Ring that promotes his new film.

Ahead of the theatrical release of Creed III, a film that marks his directorial debut, Jordan has teamed up with the smart doorbell system, according to People Magazine.

Instead of simply salivating over the on-screen image of a man that was voted Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, fans of Michael B. Jordan can now download his pre-recorded responses that will play when someone rings their bell. The recordings will alert visitors to either leave a message or wait for someone to open the door.

“Oh yeah, they’re here training with me, Adonis Creed. Leave ’em a message,” Jordan says in one audio clip that also promotes his new film.

Michael B. Jordan gives voice to Ring

Ring allows users to see, hear and speak to visitors that approach their door from the comfort of their electronic devices, and the technology behind it was inspired by a Black inventor.

Marie Van Brittan Brown, a Black woman living in Queens, NY in the 1960s, envisioned today’s home security system decades ago.

After being fed up with fearing her nights home alone in a high crime neighborhood, Brown patented a system that involved peepholes, a camera, two monitors, a two-way microphone, and an alarm button that immediately called police.

The problem-solving innovator first filed a patent for her invention on August 1, 1961, but it wasn’t granted until 1968, according to History.com.

Thanks to Brown’s ingenuity and Ring’s popularity, fans of Michael B. Jordan can hear his voice anytime they receive a visitor to their home.

Still healing from his break with Lori Harvey, Jordan’s career continues to climb as he prepares for audiences to witness the first film he’s ever directed, Creed III.

Showcasing his creative and nerdy side, he even revealed that he drew inspiration for a fight scene from anime shows.

“I would say from the Dragon Ball Z universe, there’s a punch… [in] me and Damian’s fight, where there’s a Dragon Ball Z punch that’s in there,” Michael B. Jordan told IGN.