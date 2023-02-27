Listen to this article here

Rapper Cardi B says that community service has been the “best thing” that has happened to her after her role in a 2018 fight.

The Grammy award-winning rapper was sentenced to community service for her role in a 2018 fight in Queens with two bartenders. In September 2022, she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, along with the co-defendants, and was ordered to perform 15 days of community service before March 1.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she said in a statement last September. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame” pic.twitter.com/YFbMbwm1xd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 24, 2023

Cardi B holds herself accountable

On Friday, Cardi B spoke at a NYPD “Girls Talk” event in Queens where she reflected on her time serving the community as a sort of “spiritual journey”.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears,” she tweeted. “Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

The New York native is no stranger to giving back to her community. In January 2022, the mother of two vowed to pay for the funeral expenses of each victim of a deadly Bronx fire that took the lives of 17 people.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” she said at the time.

The NYPD Training Academy appreciated Cardi B’s visit and encouragement to the girls so much that they made a recap video of her visit.

Cardi B shared her rags to riches story with #NYPD Girls Talk. She talked about her struggles and how she overcame them to achieve success. She encouraged the girls to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small they may be. Thank you @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/7j06hi6F60 — Police Academy (@NYPDTraining) February 25, 2023

“Be great. Be You. You’re amazing, you’re dope yourself,” she told the girls.