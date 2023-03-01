Listen to this article here

During a Criminal Justice Subcommittee in Tennessee, State Representatives suggested bringing back lynching as a form of execution.

Tennessee State Representative Dennis Powers (R) introduced a bill earlier this year to the Criminal Justice Subcommittee that would give those sentenced to death the option to choose between lethal injection or the electric chair.

House Bill 1245 “allows for a sentence of death to be carried out by electrocution as an alternative to lethal injection,” the bill reads.

Rep. Powers debated last month that the state wanted to give those sentenced to death another choice because of “the problems that we’ve had in the state of Tennessee” as it pertains to capital punishment. Power referenced South Carolina’s decision in 2021 to legalize death by firing squad, even though that ruling has been temporarily overturned by the state’s Supreme Court.

I’m curious if anyone in the press plans to cover this legislation bringing back the firing squad and the electric chair to give condemned death row inmates a “choice” if lethal injection is “taking too long.” This Rep thinks offering a “choice” was doing the condemned a favor. pic.twitter.com/lO3UVPEL0P — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) February 25, 2023

Death penalty bill would bring back lynching if amendment approved

HB1245 was brought before the full Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, where Representative Paul Sherrell (R) thanked Rep. Powers for introducing the bill and suggested adding an amendment.

“Thank you Representative Powers for bringing this, I think it’s a very good idea,” Rep. Sherrell said. “I was just wondering about – could I put an amendment on that that would include hanging by a tree also? And also I would like to sign on to your bill sir.”

Rep Powers brings HB1245 to Criminal Justice Full Comm. to bring back the electric chair & firing squads to expedite state killings & give the condemned a “choice.” Rep. Sherrell is excited to support the bill & suggests we bring back lynching & he will sign on to cosponsor.? pic.twitter.com/54NF588I8B — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) March 1, 2023

President Biden signed into law last March a bill with overwhelming bipartisan support that would make lynching a federal hate crime. After almost 200 attempts in Congress to try and get anti-lynching legislation passed, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was passed in 2022.

The amendment to HB1245 has yet to be adopted.