News

South Carolina Supreme Court halts execution by firing squad

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
South Carolina Supreme Court halts execution by firing squad
South Carolina death row inmate Richard Moore has chosen the firing squad over an electric chair for execution (Image via Daibhi/Twitter and Maurice Chammah/Twitter)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay to the planned execution of Richard Moore, who was scheduled to be executed on April 29.

Lindsey Vann, one of Moore’s attorneys, said that they asked the state’s Supreme Court to put the execution on hold in order to give them time to appeal his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

Vann represents Moore and three other death row inmates in an ongoing lawsuit against the state claiming the methods of execution are unconstitutional. At the time of sentencing for the men, lethal injection was the default method of execution in South Carolina. The State Department of Corrections told CNN that they have not been in possession of a usable dose of lethal injection drugs since 2013.

The lawsuit filed by the death row inmates claim that prison officials have shown little proof that they can’t get the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections. 

South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily rules in favor of Richard Moore

Moore has spent more than 20 years on death row after being convicted of the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg. If the state moves forward with his execution on April 29, he would become the first person put to death in the state since 2011 and the fourth in the country to die by firing squad in nearly half a century even as Southern states like Virginia have recently abolished the death penalty.

The lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s execution protocols was allowed to proceed by Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman. Death by electrocution is currently the default method of execution in South Carolina with inmates now having the option to choose death by firing squad after the method became legal in May 2021

The South Carolina Supreme Court has not released the reason for staying the planned execution. 

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Mike Tyson punches plane passenger after being harassed,...

Tulsa Police officer arrested on child abuse allegations

Details emerge of Dwayne Haskins fatal highway car...

Michelle Obama’s brother sues private school in Milwaukee

Black newlywed couple spends $500 on wedding 

Madison Horn runs for US Senate against Lankford...

Interledger Foundation connects innovators around the world

OneUnited Bank hosts 12th Annual “I Got Bank”...

AARP launches online resource center to help veterans...

Madison Cawthorn dashcam video of revoked license released...