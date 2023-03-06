Listen to this article here

One person is dead and at least eight others injured after false fears of a shooting sparked a stampede during a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York, on Sunday night, police said.

Artists GloRilla and Finesse2tymes were performing at the Main Street Armory when fans thought they heard gunfire inside the venue at around 11 p.m., the Rochester Police Department told The Associated Press.

Police maintain no gun shot was fired outside of the concert

Concert goers filmed the incredulous scene, though police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred”, Rochester Police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement, according to the AP.

One of the people injured, a 33-year-old woman, did not survive her injuries, police said. At least eight others were hurt, with two in critical condition.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said.

According to NBC News, it was also not clear why fans thought they had heard gunfire.

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods and whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, expressed her concern in a tweet just before 12:15 a.m.

