Listen to this article here

A Texas lawmaker introduced a bill Monday known as “TEXIT” that would give voters a chance to decide if Texas should secede from the U.S.

Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) introduced HB3596, Texas Independence Referendum Act, or TEXIT, Monday that explores the option of Texas “reasserting its status as an independent nation.”

“If passed, it will place a referendum on the ballot during the next general election, allowing the people of Texas to vote on whether or not the state should investigate the possibility of Texas independence, and present potential plans to the legislature,” Rep. Slaton tweeted Monday.

Today, I filed HB 3596, which is commonly known as the “Texas Independence Referendum Act," or TEXIT



If passed, it will place a referendum on the ballot during the next general election, allowing the people of Texas to vote on whether or not the State https://t.co/WWnGUi4btL… https://t.co/KyfozJMRc4 pic.twitter.com/OJbrWySnWa — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) March 6, 2023

HB3596 comes two weeks after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) called for “red states” to secede in a “national divorce” on President’s Day.

We need a national divorce.



We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.



Everyone I talk to says this.



From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023

TEXIT bill: Texans want to secede…again

This isn’t the first attempt by lawmakers to get Texas to secede from the U.S. The same bill was filed in March 2021, but it didn’t receive a hearing or a vote.

That didn’t deter Rep. Slaton from filing the TEXIT bill on the anniversary of the fall of the Alamo.

“On this 187th anniversary of the fall of the Alamo I’m proud to file this bill to let the people of Texas vote on the future of our State. Texas was born out of a desire for liberty and self-governance, and that desire continues to burn in the hearts of all Texans,” the state rep. said.

If Texas’ power grid is an example of what one can expect in a secession, things don’t look good.

State leadership has fallen under heavy criticism after the state’s power grids have failed multiple times over the last few years causing billions of dollars in damages and hundreds of deaths. Texas is the only state not on the national power grid, limiting its ability to handle power surges.

In the winter of 2021, a massive winter storm struck Texas leaving millions without power for weeks. And then in the summer of 2022, Texas faced rolling blackouts and Texans were encouraged to turn their thermostats to 78 degrees during the day and avoid using large appliances.

This year’s TEXIT bill is not expected to pass committee.