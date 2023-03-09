Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — The Terence Crutcher Foundation will host its next Community Walks canvassing event in North Tulsa on Saturday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Unlike other organizations that seek to promote a specific issue or candidate, TCF Community Walks focus on building power and purpose by asking residents in the neighborhoods are important to them. To RSVP, click here.

“It’s so important to meet our neighbors where they’re at and really, truly listen. So often when people come to our doors they’re just there to push a candidate or a product,” TCF Director of Communications and Development Paige Clark told The Black Wall Street Times.

Photo courtesy of Terence Crutcher Foundation.

Community Walks build power in North Tulsa

Founded in 2017 after the police killing of unarmed Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, TCF began hosting Community Walks in 2021 to look beyond the surface when talking with neighbors.

“This is where we have to tune into our humanity and recognize the plight of our neighbors,” TCF Field Organizer “K-Roc” Kenneth Brant said ahead of a Community Walk in July. “You might see someone with a mental health issue rambling. What I see is a Black man trying to cope with everything while providing for his family.”

On Saturday, volunteers and TCF staff will canvass North Tulsa, starting with free breakfast and an informational session at 10 a.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, located at 3427 N Birmingham Ave.

To RSVP for Saturday’s Community Walks, click here or visit the Terence Crutcher Foundation website. For more information about this latest TCF event, email info@terencecrutcherfoundation.org.

“These walks are so important because they’re really defining what it means to get proximate to our community here in Tulsa so we can all work together to make the change we want to see in this city,” Clark said.