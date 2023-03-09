Listen to this article here

NBA legend Shawn Kemp was booked into a Tacoma jail for a shooting in a mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The Seattle SuperSonics legend was arrested Wednesday afternoon for his role in a shooting in a Tacoma mall parking lot. Initial news reports called it a drive-by shooting, but cellphone video captured from nearby shoppers show Kemp was standing in the parking lot and shot towards a vehicle.

Video of Shawn Kemp pulling the trigger ? pic.twitter.com/JMfTxdV8Vl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2023

One shot can be heard ringing out from a man in the video towards a vehicle.

Sources close to Kemp told FOX13’s David Rose that Kemp had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday, and when he approached the vehicle a suspect shot at him, causing him to fire back in self-defense.

BREAKING: Sources close to SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp tell me he had property stolen from his car yesterday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma today and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense. https://t.co/rgJy64Xoyg @fox13seattle — David Rose (@DavidRoseFOX13) March 9, 2023

The Tacoma Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Shawn Kemp is a 6-time NBA All-Star and 3-time All-NBA Second Team. He spent a majority of his professional career playing for the Seattle SuperSonics. He led a charge in trying to bring the SuperSonics back to Seattle.

No injuries were reported in Wednesday’s shooting. The formal charge of drive-by shooting carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. It also carries a possible $20,000 fine if convicted.

Pierce County Superior Court records showed that Kemp, 53, was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon, the AP reported.