This year, Rihanna made it look effortless to juggle Hollywood performances and pregnancy. After dazzling the masses at Super Bowl LVII with her electrifying halftime show prowess, she hit another high note with a stunning vocal performance during this month’s Oscars ceremony. A nod of applause for this mom-to-be!

After a six-year silence, Rihanna’s return to public performances is bringing joy and relief to her fans – a lyric to the power of her iconic sound. Her much-anticipated comeback has been cause for revelry in her legions of fans who can now bask in the sounds they once thought lost forever.

This baby has attended the Super Bowl and the Oscars already… talk about living the life! @rihanna is here!!! #Oscar2023 pic.twitter.com/iXPLWCUOA7 — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) March 13, 2023

Y’all have seen the TikToks of admirers remaking their own version of her now legendary Super Bowl halftime performance.

In classic Rihanna fashion, the iconic singer arrived at her recent 95th Academy Awards in an eye-catching Alaïa Bandeau gown that showcased both a sheer daring element and luxe leather. As punctual as ever, she dazzled upon entering the red carpet as only a true fashion maven could.

On Sunday night, she brought the house down at this year’s Oscars with her performance of “Lift Me Up,” nominated for Best Song from Marvel film Wakanda Forever. It was truly an Oscar-worthy showing – and in more ways than one, oozing glamour and grace, she stepped onstage donning an exquisite diamond-encrusted Maison Margiela dress. Performing her heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman through her stunning violin rendition, it was truly a memorable moment for all who attended and watched.

Rihanna performs "Lift Me Up" at the #Oscars; ASAP raises his glass pic.twitter.com/6N5hVCbftE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Looking every inch a fashion icon, the talented singer was spotted backstage with A$AP Rocky in an eye-catching outfit that could easily have graced the Paris runways. She dazzled onlookers wearing a minty Bottega Veneta skirt and cropped blouse combo paired with some stylish Sergio Rossi x Area sandals – all topped off by chic cape gloves for extra glamour!

Rihanna appears at the Dior Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection in Paris on March 1, 2022. Now in her third trimester, the music star, and fashion and beauty mogul hasn’t exactly been hiding under a maternity tent since she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting. She’s made the fashion week rounds in Milan and Paris wearing a range of couture that shows off her belly. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

She dazzled us with her finale ensemble that would make any queer man’s heart melt – a sequined bandeau top and pants for sparkle, accessorized by a diamond necklace to draw the eye in further and an oversize pink coat to tie it all together. We can only imagine what she’ll have up her sleeve next!

There’s no doubt that Rihanna’s newest bundle of joy is living an exceptionally unique life, having attended two of the biggest events in entertainment before birth. It seems like this baby doesn’t need a passport to experience true luxury!