It’s been 138 days since Shanquella Robinson was alive and well. Though her name has been made well-known posthumously, the lack of details surrounding her death—absent any accountability—has provoked family attorneys to demand more action.

On March 3, legal counsel, family members and supporters traveled to Washington, DC to voice their vehement displeasure for the lack of and delay of information regarding the case.

Attorneys say their has been “no activity” for Shanquella Robinson by US authorities

Due to the underwhelming response from US officials, Attorney Benjamin Crump, along with Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation) sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

Crump said, “There seems to be no activity on behalf of Shanquella.” Attorney Robinson added, “the current case demonstrates that the U.S. authorities and the federal police agencies are not doing all that they could do in Shanquella’s case.”

In the letter, the attorneys demand the White House step in to bring those responsible to justice.

The infamous viral video of her now-named attacker and suspect, Daejhanae Jackson, beating Shanquella relentlessly while others stood by remains one of the few pieces of evidence since the case was made public knowledge.

While a man in the video encouraged her to fight back, those who actually knew Shanquella Robinson best, said that was simply not in her nature.

“I remember her being reserved. She wasn’t a confrontational type of person,” family friend DeVondia Roseborough said. “She was loving and kind.”

Roseborough said Robinson remained close with her family over the years and often braided her granddaughter’s hair, according to QCity Metro.

A 25-year-old native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Shanquella Robinson was an entrepreneur and graduate of Winston Salem State University, the very locale the social media video would spread after being initially shared by an unnamed student.

Robinson died on Oct. 29 while on vacation with six others at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Though the autopsy performed in Mexico determined she had a “broken neck,” though her mother was unconvincingly told by members of the travel group she had alcohol poisoning.

Concierge says he was “manipulated” into helping the travel group escape Mexico

The resort concierge says he could feel something wasn’t right about the group even early on.

In the concierge’s official statement to the state attorney general’s office, he noted the first time he met Shanquella was at a dinner party and said she “did not seem to fit in with the others,” saying that she didn’t smile and was “out of place at the party.”

According to WSOC-TV, the concierge, after learning of Shanquella’s death, offered condolences to a person on the trip he had been communicating with and asked if he could give her a hug. He described that person as indifferent and very cold. He says he gave them room to mourn but, minutes later, heard laughter.

Days later, the concierge says he saw the video of Shanquella being attacked. He ended his statement saying, “When I saw the video [on] social media I realized that practically [redacted] had manipulated me with the information she provided of what happened to leave the country as soon as possible.”

Letter to Biden asks for “immediate diplomatic intervention”

After seeing the swift response to the fatal kidnapping of four Black American tourists just last week in Matamoros, Tamaulipas Mexico, the family, along with attorney Benjamin Crump, are insisting The United States follow the extradition protocol and turn over the individual or individuals responsible for Shanquella’s death to Mexican Authorities.

In the letter, it was noted that U.S. federal law enforcement agencies can request concurrent jurisdiction with Mexican law enforcement agencies which would permit U.S. prosecutors to bring the case in the United States as the involved parties are U.S. Citizens.

The letter continues: “Given the nature and scope of this case, we believe that diplomatic intervention from the U.S. Government could help facilitate the necessary cooperation and coordination between the involved parties to ensure that justice is served timely, that the accused are tried under the appropriate legal system, that extradition is possible, and that international cooperation is fostered.”

No arrests have been made to date.

This story is developing.