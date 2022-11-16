Shanquella Robinson is mourned after suspicious death in Mexico

Listen to this article here

It’s become a mystery in Mexico as a Charlotte family tries to find answers to how 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson wound up dead. Conflicting reports have many speculating as to what really occurred at a villa in Cabo.

It was supposed to be a fun long weekend for Robinson, an HBCU graduate and business owner, and her group of friends who went to Cabo to celebrate one of their birthdays.

“She told me they had a chef. They were getting ready to eat. They were eating tacos or a salad or something, and I said, ‘OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow.’ I never talked to my child again. She never made it back home,” her mom, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News.

Salamondra says her daughter was dead within 24 hours of arrival to Cabo.

Figuring out how or why has only added to the family’s heartbreak and shock. In a video recorded by another member of the group, a woman can be seen physically assaulting an unclothed Shanquella Robinson in a room multiple times.

It started with a frantic call from Robinson’s friends.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” she said. “They couldn’t get a pulse,” she continued.

When the family made calls to the FBI and Mexican authorities, they learned of another potential cause of death.

“When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Salamondra said. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

Salamondra says the entire group returned from Mexico, leaving her daughter’s body there. Nearly two weeks and $6,000 later, her body is now back home, but answers to the family’s questions have been few and far between.

When speaking about how the group explained what happened, Salamondra said, “each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”

“I know that’s not going to bring my child back, but I want something done about it,” she said.

According to the U.S. State Department in Mexico, they refute the claim Robinson was murdered, saying the police’s initial indication is that there was no clear evidence of foul play.