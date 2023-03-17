Listen to this article here

In a ceremony on Wednesday, Kobe Bryant’s handprints and footprints were placed in the forecourt of the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and former Lakers head coach Byron Scott both spoke at the ceremony honoring Bryant, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Vanessa & the girls reveal Kobe Bryant hand & footprints displayed outside of Mann's Chinese Theatre in LA. Kobe becomes the first athlete to get this honor. When I say LA loves Kobe we truly love him. ?? this is major. pic.twitter.com/52bbhRnt6c — (Raquel) KB?? (@SOULbeautifulme) March 15, 2023

The imprints of Bryant’s hands and feet had been in storage since February 2011, when he created them as part of an event before the NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center.

Bryant was the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement at the Chinese Theatre, and now those impressions will sit outside the L.A. landmark forever.

Natalia Bryant gives a heartfelt speech honoring her father, Kobe Bryant.



Mamba’s handprints and footprints were enshrined permanently today at the famous Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/r0qWnb2r37 — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 15, 2023

Back in 2011, Bryant told KCAL that it was a “tremendous honor” to create his own imprints as so many Hollywood stars had done in the past, according to CBS Sports.

The brilliance of Kobe is that he was a student of the game but never kept his eye off of the future, and the idea that his handprints and footprints would be immortalized in the City of Angels was not lost on Black Mamba.

Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones pic.twitter.com/pCt5Lxjqd5 — Paul Knepper (@paulieknep) March 17, 2023

“You come back in 100 years, it’s going to be there,” Bryant said at the time. “It’s not going anywhere. It’s here forever. You are part of Los Angeles forever.”

Kobe, in his own words

“I’ve played with IVs before, during and after games. I’ve played with a broken hand, a sprained ankle, a torn shoulder, a fractured tooth, a severed lip, and a knee the size of a softball. I don’t miss 15 games because of a toe injury that everybody knows wasn’t that serious in the first place,” said Bryant.

The first athlete to have their hand & footprints outside of the Chinese Theater: Kobe Bryant. Originally cast in February 2011, this week the city of Los Angeles honored Kobe and his family where his mark will be forever enshrined.



Mamba Forever ? pic.twitter.com/8mCcKA4Xkf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 17, 2023

On chasing success

“When you make a choice and say, ‘Come hell or high water, I am going to be this,’ then you should not be surprised when you are that. It should not be something that is intoxicating or out of character because you have seen this moment for so long that … when that moment comes, of course it is here because it has been here the whole time, because it has been [in your mind] the whole time.”

Kobe Bryant's high school rival thought they can beat him and this is his reaction, 1996 pic.twitter.com/A6cZEonMrL — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 10, 2023

On persevering through life

“Have a good time. Enjoy life. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling.”

7 years ago today (2016): Kobe Bryant and LeBron James face-off for the final time in the NBA.

pic.twitter.com/VD2xebfsuq — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 10, 2023

On failure

“The story continues. If you fail on Monday, the only way it’s a failure is if you decide to not progress from that. To me, that’s why failure is not existent. If I fail today, I’m going to learn something from that failure. I’m going to try again.”

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol forever ?? pic.twitter.com/B4pRUAMlBD — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 10, 2023

On self doubt

“When we are saying this cannot be accomplished, this cannot be done, then we are short-changing ourselves. My brain, it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and tell myself ‘you are a failure,’ I think that is almost worse than dying.”

Kobe Bryant on why he wore number 24 ? pic.twitter.com/cAftlWmolg — wild thing (@TheMixedOG) March 10, 2023

On hard work

“Those times when you stay up late and you work hard; those times when don’t feel like working — you’re too tired, you don’t want to push yourself — but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream. That’s the dream. It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. And if you guys can understand that, what you’ll see happen is that you won’t accomplish your dreams, your dreams won’t come true, something greater will.”

16 years ago today (2007), Kobe Bryant began one of the greatest scoring streaks in NBA history.



March 16: 65 points, 23-39 FG

March 18: 50 points, 17-35 FG

March 22: 60 points, 20-37 FG

March 23: 50 points, 16-29 FG pic.twitter.com/9nlPYhsVjL — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 16, 2023

On pressure

“We psyche ourselves up too much. Like if you try to talk yourself into, ‘Oh, this is a big moment, this is a big shot,’ you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself. You shot that shot hundreds and thousands of times. Just shoot another one.”

On hard work

“I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.”

On overcoming fear

“The last time I was intimidated was when I was 6 years old in karate class. I was an orange belt and the instructor ordered me to fight a black belt who was a couple years older and a lot bigger. I was scared s–less. I mean, I was terrified and he kicked my ass. But then I realized he didn’t kick my ass as bad as I thought he was going to and that there was nothing really to be afraid of. That was around the time I realized that intimidation didn’t really exist if you’re in the right frame of mind.”