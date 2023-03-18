Listen to this article here

As investigations into the twice-impeached former President pile up, Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday morning to confirm that he expects to be arrested Tuesday.

A New York prosecutor is considering charges in a case examining hush money payments to women he allegedly kept quiet during his 2016 presidential run. It marks one of several criminal or civil investigations involving Trump, his family or his organizations.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote on his social media account Truth Social on Saturday morning.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!,” Trump added as he prepares to attend an NCAA wrestling tournament at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just a few miles from Historic Greenwood District.

Danielle Filson of the Manhatten District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors will decline to confirm or comment on questions pertaining to Trump’s post, according to the Associated Press.

Trump faces pending potential arrest

The indictment of 76-year-old Donald Trump would mark an incredible precedent in U.S. history. While some fear it will embolden his supporters to lash out, others find relief in the fact that the criminal legal system has finally applied justice at all levels after Trump instigated a bloody coup attempt on the Nation’s Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer-turned-federal informant, remains one of the witnesses speaking against his former boss. He told authorities he made payments to two women in 2016 that Trump has sexual encounters with to keep them quiet.

Porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal allegedly received a total of $280,000 to stay quiet about Trump, and prosecutors are investigating the payments to determine if any laws were broken. Trump allegedly funneled the money through his organization to reimburse Cohen for his direct payments to Daniels. Meanwhile, the payments to McDoungal were made by the then-publisher of the National Enquirer, who kept her story from being printed.

Meanwhile, as expected, Trump continues to deny the allegations. Instead, he’s riled up his base with accusations that the New York prosecutors are engaged in a “witch hunt” to sink his 2024 presidential ambitions.

Prosecutors say the payments Trump made to the women amount to impermissible , unrecorded gifts to Trump’s election effort.