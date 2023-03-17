Listen to this article here

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly returning to Tulsa on Saturday. In his first visit since his infamous 2020 campaign rally, Trump will be in town to attend the NCAA National Wrestling Championships.

According to 2 News Oklahoma, Trump is joining as an invited guest of Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Trump’s latest visit marks the most times a single U.S. President has been to Tulsa.

Then a candidate, Trump was joined by Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in 2016 ahead of the state’s Super Tuesday primary. He would go on to lose that primary to Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Trump returned again on June 20, 2020 to host what he’d dubbed one of the biggest rallies in history. The former president was pressured to change the date of his rally from June 19th after outrage of the rally occuring on Juneteenth.

Trump coming back to Tulsa

On the day of the rally, peaceful protestors gathered on Greenwood and outside of the BOK center. Businesses across downtown boarded up amid worries of violence from white supremacist groups.

When the twice-impeached ex-President finally took the stage, 13,000 of the arena’s more than 19,000 seats remained empty. Images of a dejected Trump walking across the White House lawn after returning to Washington later that night quickly circulated on social media.

Trump, who no longer has access to Air Force One, will have to arrange private travel to Tulsa. Likewise, the intense secret service and law enforcement presence felt in June 2020 will be noticeably lighter for the former president’s return to the city.

It’s unclear whether Trump will receive a public introduction in the arena. The former President announced last year he is making a third run for the White House. Recent polls show his hold on the nomination diminishing as his popularity wanes and potential criminal indictments hang in the air.