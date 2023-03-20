Listen to this article here

Kenan & Kel revealed during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that “Good Burger 2” is in the works at Paramount+.

The iconic 90’s duo appeared as guests Friday on “The Tonight Show” speaking to Jimmy Fallon and made every nostalgic 90’s kid’s dream.

“Ladies and gentlemen, ‘welcome to Good Burger home of the Good Burger’…part 2,” Kel Mitchell said, reciting his iconic line from the original 1997 Nickelodeon film.

“We’re gonna shoot it this summer, and it’ll be out soon,” Kenan Thompson said following the audience’s eruption of applause.

Good Burger is making a comeback

Both Kenan & Kel are expected to revive their iconic roles from the 90’s cult film that grossed nearly $24 million. Fans will hardly notice the 25-year difference looking at two characters as Kenan & Kel, both 44-years-old, have hardly aged from their 19-year-old selves.

The feel-good “Good Burger” was a staple of kids who grew up watching Nickelodeon in the 90’s. The “Good Burger” was originally a sketch on the hit show “All That” which Kenan & Kel both starred in. It became such a fan favorite on the show that the network decided to turn it into a standalone film.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

According to the official logline of the film, “Dexter Reed (Kenan) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Kel) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”