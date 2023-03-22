Listen to this article here

On March 8, H&R Block announced the return of A Fair Shot, a program launched in 2022 to champion gender equity in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, and to highlight the tax implications of NIL income.

Since the NCAA began allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness in 2021, female athletes continue to receive fewer sponsorships and lower compensation than their male peers, especially those outside of the Power 5 conferences and mainstream sports.

This year, H&R Block teamed up with Fabletics and Jambys to bring greater awareness of the disparity in NIL sponsorships of female student athletes in comparison to their male counterparts.

After the program’s initial launch with 19 female college athletes last year, H&R Block’s 2023 program has expanded to celebrate 50 athletes across NCAA Division II and Division III schools, as well as Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 13 different sports, including track & field, lacrosse, rowing, tennis, field hockey, ice hockey, and more.

The Black Wall Street Times reached out to a few of their NIL athletes to get their perspective on how H&R Block is working to address gender pay gaps.

Photo Courtesy: Aniya Hoggatt

Aniya Hoggatt is a star on the women’s track and field team at Florida A&M University.

Ezekiel Walker: What motivated you to sign your NIL deal?

Aniya Hoggatt: I have a passion for this cause that H&R Block is championing. They recognized an issue within the NIL space and chose to address it by supporting myself and 49 other female student athletes. This campaign is bigger than making money through NIL deals. It’s bringing awareness to women in sports and equity in NIL sponsorships.

Ezekiel Walker: What do your male counterparts (who have NIL deals) take for granted?

Aniya Hoggatt: What’s taken for granted is the opportunity to apply themselves outside of their sport as far as networking that can lead to additional sponsorships and even job opportunities. NIL deals present an opportunity to form long-lasting relationships with major companies that invest and support student athletes.

Photo Courtesy: FAMU

Ezekiel Walker: What does being paid your worth mean to you?

Aniya Hoggatt: I know I am a hard worker and invest my full capabilities and efforts into everything I do. Being paid my worth means my efforts are matched with the pay. And that’s what H&R Block is doing – giving us opportunities that match the effort we put in.

Ezekiel Walker: In male-dominated spaces, women and the often underrepresented are referred to as “resilient” for withstanding a number of unaddressed injustices. What one word would you use to describe the gender pay gap?

Aniya Hoggatt: I would use the word “advancement.” Continuous efforts are being made to close the gender pay gap and, in this way, we are advancing towards equality.

Fifth-year senior catcher Lynnsie Elam (left) said she’s impressed with Jordy Bahl’s intensity, focus and consistency. OU Athletics

Jordy Bahl is a pitcher on the women’s softball team at the University of Oklahoma.

Ezekiel Walker: What motivated you to sign your NIL deal?

Jordy Bahl: I was motivated to sign this NIL deal because the mission of this campaign is very powerful and relevant to my situation. While H&R Block’s A Fair Shot campaign gives female athletes the opportunities they deserve and are often denied, I also was incredibly nervous about this upcoming tax season – it is the first year I needed to file. I was excited about the opportunity to receive assistance in this area while also standing up for something I believe in.

Ezekiel Walker: What do your male counterparts (who have NIL deals) take for granted?

Jordy Bahl: Female athletes work just as hard as our male counterparts, though male athletes often receive more opportunity in the NIL space. At times, these opportunities might be taken for granted.

Photo Courtesy: NCAA

Ezekiel Walker: What does being paid your worth mean to you?

Jordy Bahl: I believe every athlete deserves to be paid their worth. At the end of the day, I believe that athletes do what they do for their love of their game. NIL deals are a new territory for college athletes to navigate, but it is nice to be recognized and compensated for the time and effort we put forth every day.

Ezekiel Walker: In male-dominated spaces, women and the often underrepresented are referred to as “resilient” for withstanding a number of unaddressed injustices. What one word would you use to describe the gender pay gap?

Jordy Bahl: “Unaddressed” is the perfect word to describe the gender pay gap. Companies need to acknowledge and address the gender pay gap.

Photo Courtesy: Top Drawer Soccer

Anessa Campos is a Forward/Midfielder on the women’s soccer team at California State University, Northridge.

Ezekiel Walker: What motivated you to sign your NIL deal?

Anessa Campos: Getting the opportunity to represent women college athletes in a campaign I am extremely passionate about was my motivation. Being a voice for equity and the call for leveling the playing field was something I didn’t have to think twice about. I believe any woman in my shoes would feel the same obligation to champion females. I am a firm believer for equal opportunity given without disparity.

Ezekiel Walker: What do your male counterparts (who have NIL deals) take for granted?

Anessa Campos: I think our male counterparts take for granted the fact that they automatically have more opportunities. Many of the big sports are male-dominated and have more exposure than women’s athletics. Male athletes may not realize or recognize they are rewarded substantially more for their efforts than women.

Photo Courtesy: Go Matadors

Ezekiel Walker: What does being paid your worth mean to you?

Anessa Campos: Being paid my worth means everything to me. It means I am being recognized for the hard work, determination, and efforts I put in daily to be an athlete. Nothing comes easy for me or my fellow female athletes. The time and dedication we invest in ourselves to perform is not only for us, but for other females and the next generation of girls. I want them to know that they will have the opportunities and be valued in the ways that they deserve.

Ezekiel Walker: In male-dominated spaces, women and the often underrepresented are referred to as “resilient” for withstanding a number of unaddressed injustices. What one word would you use to describe the gender pay gap?

Anessa Campos: The one word I would use to describe the gender pay gap is “Undervalued.“

You can see the full list of 2023 A Fair Shot athletes at hrblock.com/afairshot.