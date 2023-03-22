Listen to this article here

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after he was beaten while in a South Florida LA Fitness steam room Tuesday, according to video posted on social media, CBS Miami reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez and who sports rainbow colored hair, suffered facial cuts, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.

Video of 6ix9ine getting jumped at LA Fitness pic.twitter.com/b1uZyKanGN — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 22, 2023

Video posted on several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair.

CBS News reports Lazzaro told TMZ that 6ix9ine, who didn’t have personal security with him, tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

6IX9INE was jumped and robbed while working out at LA fitness ??pic.twitter.com/NgVg0QLXQQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 22, 2023

Lance Lazzaro, 6ix9ine’s attorney, told TMZ that the rapper was inside the sauna Tuesday at an LA Fitness (in the Miami area) when all of a sudden he was attacked by several guys without warning.

Not captured on film, Attorney Lazzaro claims 6ix9ine tried to fight off the attackers, but there were too many of them, beating him to the ground before fleeing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine in hospital after beating – via TMZ© Provided by EURweb.

He had a multiplatinum hit song, “Fefe,” with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and “Stoopid,” featuring incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

He shot to fame in the latter half of 2017 thanks to his breakout hit, “Gummo,” and to his constant social media trolling and in press appearances.

Yet, in November 2018, Hernandez was arrested on federal racketeering and weapons charges stemming from his alleged involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, according to Vulture.

His arrest was part of a joint investigation by the NYPD; the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Department of Homeland Security.

The arrest was rushed due to investigators’ worries that Hernandez’s former associates were planning to attack him.

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members, CBS Miami says.