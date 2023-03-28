Listen to this article here

Tyler, The Creator announced an encore addition of his Grammy Award winning album “Call Me If You Get Lost” via Twitter early Monday morning.

In a series of tweets, Tyler explained his reasoning for releasing the additional tracks, the artwork, the date for the project and a video of the first released track: “DOGTOOTH”.

In his first tweet since February 24, 2023, Tyler said “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

The surprise video release garnered a lot of attention in a less amount of time than a 9-to-5 work shift. In under seven hours, the tweet earned more than 80 thousand likes and approximately 3 million views.

Fans exhibited excitement through an array of tweets including memes, a deeper meaning of some of the lyrics, and rekindled fan ship from their youth.

What we’ve been waiting for

THE STREETS NEEDED THIS pic.twitter.com/cuNMDVlo6n — MR. PROFESSOR (@cochise) March 27, 2023

Double Entendre’s that may go over your head

Most disrespectful line:



"I'm out here livin, yall on the feed."



Double entendre for ppl who live their life through social media being comparable to cooped up farm animals. "Animal feed". lmfaooo https://t.co/aPliKkvsrE — Midas (@mnqmtchll) March 27, 2023

Tyler, Oh how I’ve missed thee

ever since he’s dropped call me if you get lost I feel like I’m just as much as a fan as I was when I was in middle school. https://t.co/7gmmV5dYBP — screen. (@ScreenRedfield) March 27, 2023

Tyler opens the video saying: “Sometimes you just wanna restart, looking for ways to get rid of some things, thrilling or simple, everything must go, whether it takes all day or all night.” Shortly after, a Rolls Royce is lifted from the frame, the beat drops and immediately shows Tyler sitting on a cruiser while the Rolls Royce hangs from a crane in the background.

In the video he expresses his desire for love and lack of need for materialistic things.

He lets money fly away as he stands atop the tower, and the Rolls Royce is dropped from the crane, smashing into another Rolls Royce, while he sits afront on the cruiser. He can buy any material thing he wants, but The Creator prefers to live a simple life.

The video is eclectic, the beat is subtly melodic, and Tyler’s flow harmoniously intertwines with the music – without effort — as he balances his original flow with a more relaxed southern twang.

His lyrical prowess, style and presentation displayed why he was deserving of the Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards — and he faced some heavy hitters, and legends in the rap game – edging out Nas, Kanye West and J. Cole.

Unreleased tracks are inevitable when it comes to making albums, but it’s not too many artists that release a project of songs that didn’t make their most recent album. The beauty of this track is it could have easily fit on the original album. Why didn’t it make it? We may never know. The good thing is we have something to look forward to this Friday: Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.