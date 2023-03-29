Listen to this article here

Lamar Jackson’s success on the field has earned him recognition off of it as well, with an ESPY nomination for Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2019 and an appearance at the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Yet, after winning a playoff game against The Tennessee Titans and finally defeating Patrick Mahomes, the 26-year-old Jackson can’t seem to get a whiff of interest in the NFL.

Atypical off and on the field, Lamar Jackson represents himself

Since then, the agent-less mystique has set multiple rushing records for quarterbacks, including most rushing yards in a single season.

Comparatively, the 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers boasts an impressive résumé that includes four MVP awards and one Super Bowl championship.

After two long years of contract negotiations, on Monday, Jackson addressed his fans on social media, adding to the speculation about where he will play in the 2023-24 season and beyond.

A letter to my Fans



I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

While they may differ in age and style of play, both Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers have set themselves apart from other quarterbacks with their exceptional skill sets that make them two of the best QB’s in the NFL over the last decade.

Yet, Aaron Rodgers, who is on his way out of Green Bay after 18 underachieving seasons, has been able to dictate terms before his seemingly inevitable arrival to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers' Wish-List for Jets:

• Randall Cobb

• Allen Lazard

• Marcedes Lewis

• Odell Beckham Jr.

(per @diannaESPN) pic.twitter.com/m1XV4wzwtv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 14, 2023

Rodgers has given his perspective team a few names of receivers he’d like to play alongside and to this date, has not signed with the team until that list of demands is satisfied.

Meanwhile, Jackson, who represents himself, has worked to thwart media attacks against his character in pursuit of a record contract from whichever team may be offering it.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me ?? https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

On Tuesday, Jackson tweeted that he requested a trade from Ravens as of March 2, though rumors continue to swirl about potential destinations, no NFL teams have publicly expressed interest in Jackson.

Lamar Jackson wants generational wealth for his generational talent

Jackson, a Heisman-trophy winning first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, became the youngest player to ever win a MVP award, unanimous at that.

Though Jackson has sustained injuries over the last two seasons, his overall health and durability are minor concerns compared to a quarterback who regularly manipulates those around him, blames teammates and underperforms in the biggest games.

While Aaron Rodgers has been known to be a locker room distraction for years, somehow Lamar Jackson, whom has been revered by teams and teammates since his college days at Louisville, remains the one on the outside looking in.