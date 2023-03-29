|
Lamar Jackson’s success on the field has earned him recognition off of it as well, with an ESPY nomination for Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2019 and an appearance at the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Yet, after winning a playoff game against The Tennessee Titans and finally defeating Patrick Mahomes, the 26-year-old Jackson can’t seem to get a whiff of interest in the NFL.
Atypical off and on the field, Lamar Jackson represents himself
Since then, the agent-less mystique has set multiple rushing records for quarterbacks, including most rushing yards in a single season.
Comparatively, the 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers boasts an impressive résumé that includes four MVP awards and one Super Bowl championship.
After two long years of contract negotiations, on Monday, Jackson addressed his fans on social media, adding to the speculation about where he will play in the 2023-24 season and beyond.
While they may differ in age and style of play, both Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers have set themselves apart from other quarterbacks with their exceptional skill sets that make them two of the best QB’s in the NFL over the last decade.
Yet, Aaron Rodgers, who is on his way out of Green Bay after 18 underachieving seasons, has been able to dictate terms before his seemingly inevitable arrival to the New York Jets.
Rodgers has given his perspective team a few names of receivers he’d like to play alongside and to this date, has not signed with the team until that list of demands is satisfied.
Meanwhile, Jackson, who represents himself, has worked to thwart media attacks against his character in pursuit of a record contract from whichever team may be offering it.
On Tuesday, Jackson tweeted that he requested a trade from Ravens as of March 2, though rumors continue to swirl about potential destinations, no NFL teams have publicly expressed interest in Jackson.
Lamar Jackson wants generational wealth for his generational talent
Jackson, a Heisman-trophy winning first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, became the youngest player to ever win a MVP award, unanimous at that.
Though Jackson has sustained injuries over the last two seasons, his overall health and durability are minor concerns compared to a quarterback who regularly manipulates those around him, blames teammates and underperforms in the biggest games.
While Aaron Rodgers has been known to be a locker room distraction for years, somehow Lamar Jackson, whom has been revered by teams and teammates since his college days at Louisville, remains the one on the outside looking in.