Over 4,000 people attended the 2nd annual HBCU All-Star Game on Sunday, April 2nd. With lines from the arena doors to the parking lot, Houston basketball and HBCU fans showed up and showed out in support.

PHOTO CREDIT – HBCU ALL STAR LLC

Attendees dressed in their best HBCU and Greek Organization attire flooded the arena. The high energy in the building provided the experience of a classic HBCU Homecoming!

Prairie View A&M University’s “Marching Storm” Band opened the pre-game show, hyping the crowd to welcome the players to the court.

PHOTO CREDIT – Prairie View A&M University’s “Marching Storm” Band. HBCU ALL STAR LLC

HBCU All-Star Game filled with celebs, politicians and strollers

Before wrapping up halftime, HBCU All-Star LLC Founder, Travis L. Williams, presented $10,000 checks on behalf of HBCU All-Star to the CIAA, MEAC, SWAC, and SIAC conferences.

PHOTO CREDIT – HBCU ALL STAR LLC – TEAM WILLIS REED

The Halftime show included a performance from Texas Southern University’s “Ocean Of Soul” Marching Band and cheerleaders. Following the band, members of Divine 9 had a stroll off kindred with HBCU culture.

Several familiar faces were in the crowd in support of the game and its players. Stephen Jackson (Former NBA Player), Attorney Ben Crump (Social Justice Leader), Rev. Jesse Jackson, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Council Member Edward Pollard, Lesia Crumpton (President of Texas Southern University), Leela James and Justin Reid (Kansas City Chiefs Safety) and many others were in attendance.

PHOTO CREDIT – HBCU ALL STAR LLC – Left to right : Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Attorney Ben Crump & affiliate, and Justin Reid of Kansas City Chiefs

Advocating for HBCUs

Leading up to the big game on Sunday, the HBCU All-Stars teamed up with Houston Random Acts Of Kindness. Together they hosted ancillary events throughout the week.

Their first stop was at Yates High School, showing appreciation to teachers for all their hard work and surprising them with lunch and new laptops.

They then headed to Cuney Homes, where residents enjoyed a community fun day with free food and bouncy houses and received new washers, dryers, and AC units.

PHOTO CREDIT – HBCU ALL STAR LLC – HBCU All-Star LLC Founder-Travis L. Williams pictured with winning Team Dick Barnett

The 2024 HBCU All-Star Game will take over Phoenix, Arizona, next year, continuing its mission of advocating, educating, exposing, mentoring, and investing in hardworking, talented, ambitious, and deserving student-athletes and brilliant coaches at our distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities.