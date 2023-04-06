Listen to this article here

Fans got a glimpse of TLC’s journey in the 2013 VH1 biopic “CrazySexyCool,” but this summer they’ll hear the whole story straight from T-Boz and Chilli.

According to ABC News, in the upcoming Lifetime documentary “TLC Forever,” members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas will detail the group’s beginnings, as well as some of the internal highs and lows they experienced while going against the music industry.

“Crazy, Sexy, Cool” sold over 15 million records

With four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards and five Soul Train Music Awards, TLC was celebrated in the ’90’s for their abstract and atypical style, stylistic influence and for being intentionally themselves.

Despite their indelible stamp on R&B, T-Boz, Chilli & Left Eye all ended up filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 3, 1995, declaring debts of $3.5 million after shady contracts financially crippled the group.

“The music industry had deemed TLC to be over,” an unidentified speaker says in the clip.

An extended trailer shows a montage of throwback clips, soundtracked by their narration and commentary from Questlove, Missy Elliott and more.

“But when you believe in yourself, that’s powerful,” T-Boz adds.

The group, which was formed in 1990 with members T-Boz, Chilli and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes,” who died in 2002, is now preparing for their 2023 tour.

“TLC Forever” premieres June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.