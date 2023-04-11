Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — A program designed to give entrepreneurs a boost in bringing their ideas to life has announced the opening of applications in the City of Tulsa. Builders and Backers Idea Accelerator, a program from Heartland Forward and the George Kaiser Family Foundation, is accepting applications.

Participants will each be awarded $5,000 in “Pebble Funds” to get their ideas off the ground. Applications will be accepted through May 22, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. To apply as an entrepreneur, click here.

“By backing the most creative builders across the country, we can shape the digital future to be one in which more people participate and thrive,” the program previously stated.

Builders and Backers seeks participants

In addition to receiving micro funding, entrepreneurs in the program will “be matched with amazing mentors and resources to help them learn how to design and run small experiments – an essential skill of the digital future,” said Kyle Smith, Partner Relationships Manager for Builders and Backers.

Anyone with a new or novel idea is encouraged to apply. Along with mentorship, the program helps provide the right tools to make a business successful. The goal is to eliminate barriers to entrepreneurship.

Builders and Backers will hold two informational webinars for those interested to learn more.

The first webinar takes place on Tuesday, April 25, at 2 p.m. CT. To register, click here. The second webinar takes place on Wednesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. CT. To register, click here.