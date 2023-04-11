Listen to this article here

Rep. Justin Jones was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives Monday after being expelled last week for joining in a gun control protest on the House floor.

“The first thing I do when I walk into this building as a representative is to continue that call for common sense gun legislation,” Rep. Jones said on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol building at his swearing in.

Rep. Jones was reappointed by the Nashville Metropolitan Council by a vote of 36-0 Monday, less than a week after his expulsion from the Tennessee House of Representatives, along with former Rep. Justin Pearson.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled by Republicans last week, is reinstated in an unanimous vote by the Metro Nashville Council.#TennesseeThree pic.twitter.com/aJYjoVhYon — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) April 10, 2023

Rep. Gloria Johnson was the sole member of the “Tennessee Three” to survive last week’s expulsion vote, and she made it clear why she believed she did.

“I think it’s pretty clear. I’m a 60-year-old White woman, and they’re two young Black men,” Rep. Johnson told CNN.

Tennessee law allows local legislative bodies to appoint interim House members to fill a seat of an expelled lawmaker until an election is held, and the Nashville Metropolitan Council reappointed Rep. Jones in a unanimous vote.

Rep. Jones told CNN Monday night that since he is technically a new member, he can file up to 15 bills. He said each of his bills will have to do with gun reform because “that’s what those young people are begging us to do.”

Representative @brotherjones_ returning to the Tennessee House floor surrounded by the same colleagues that voted for his expulsion last week.#TennesseeThreepic.twitter.com/9CxX24OsEl — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) April 10, 2023

Justin Pearson’s vacated seat will be addressed Wednesday during a Shelby County Board of Commissioners meeting in Memphis. Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said that Pearson’s expulsion was “conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods.”

Tennessee Representatives Protest After School Shooting

The Tennessee Three joined thousands of students at the state Capitol for a protest after a school shooting at Covenant Presbyterian in Nashville left three children, three adults, and the shooter dead.

A former student of Covenant Presbyterian entered the school last month armed with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire. They killed six people before being shot and killed by police.

Tennessee State Rep. Tim Burchett (R) told reporters outside the state Capitol that school shootings are something “we’re not gonna fix.”

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation,” Burchett said. “And we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) on school shootings:



"We're not gonna fix it." pic.twitter.com/yZZCbJleUA — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) March 28, 2023

Unhappy with lawmakers’ response, young people across Tennessee held a protest at the state Capitol demanding action with Jones, Pearson, and Johnson joining from the House floor.