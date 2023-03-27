Listen to this article here

An active shooter event at a Nashville Elementary School has left at multiple young children and the gunman dead.

According to WSMY News in Nashville, sources have confirmed that three students at Covenant Presbyterian School are dead. The shooter was killed by police, the station reports.

Nashville station ABC 30 is reporting that three adults in the school have also been killed.

According to The Tennessee Holler, police originally identified shooter as a teenage female, but was later confirmed to be 28 years old. She reportedly entered the school with two assault rifles and a handgun.

It was not immediately clear from reports if there are any other victims. Nashville Police reported they transferred “multiple patients” to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but didn’t immediately specify how many.

A family reunification center has been set up at the nearby Woodmont Boulevard Baptist Church. The TN Holler tweeted that a local reporter recounted seeing a mother going from bus to bus, calling her child’s name.

Nashville shooting latest in a growing list of deadly attacks on schools across America

It has been less than a year since another horrific shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

That shooting, which came roughly one decade after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, renewed demands for change.

Last year, both the US House and Senate passed gun reform measures for the first time in three decades. Gun reform advocates say those measures, while welcomed, don’t go far enough to prevent these tragedies.

According to a school shooting tracker from Education Week, the Covenant Presbyterian shooting marks the 13th school shooting with deaths or injuries in 2023.

In 2022, there were 51 such school shootings, with a total of 157 in just the last five years.

The Covenant Presbyterian School is a private, Christian school located just south of downtown Nashville. Roughly 200 students attend the school, all between the ages of three and twelve.

The Black Wall Street Times will continue providing additional updates about this latest tragic event as they become available. Our hearts are with the Nashville community.