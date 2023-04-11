Listen to this article here

By Shenna Jean

Jermaine Fowler’s star is on the rise as a legendary storyteller of our generation and the history teacher America needs right now. Fowler is on a mission to tell the stories of humanity that have been hidden in plain sight, to make the unapproachable relatable, and to examine history in a way that can deliver us from our past.

He’s the founder of the The Humanity Archive, which is a treasure trove of resources like his podcast, courses, free workbooks and a weekly wisdom newsletter that you can read in less than 5 minutes. Fowler describes The Humanity Archive as “a community of lifelong learners that use history as a foundation to explore the experiences of humanity to enrich lives and transform the world.”

His first book, “The Humanity Archive: Recovering the Soul of Black History from a Whitewashed American Myth,” released on Feb. 28th, 2023, has hit the New York Times Bestsellers list, an incredible achievement for a first-time author. Less than 1% of new hardcovers land on the NYT Bestsellers, which requires authors to sell a minimum of 5,000 copies in the first week.

Jermaine Fowler: Someone you should know

Fowler is truly a trailblazing scholar bringing education out of the classroom and to the people through custom workshops, virtual lectures, keynote speeches, branded content and more.

His ability to capture an audience with his voice and words pairs beautifully with his strategy of accessibility and relatability, guaranteed to make Mr. Fowler the history teacher you wish you’d had and now we all get to have.

To learn more about how you can learn from and work with Jermaine check out www.thehumanityarchive.com and follow him on Instagram @thehumanityarchive.

Shenna Jean loves telling stories of incredible people that are up to impactful things in the world. Shenna received her BA from the University of Kansas where she studied Sports Journalism & Communication Studies. She is the founder of Make One Day Happen, an online and IRL community of changemakers & pattern breakers where she hosts a podcast, offers workshops and bootcamps for personal & professional development and activates with community leaders and brands in an effort to create a better future for us all.