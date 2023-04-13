Listen to this article here

The daughter of iconic comedian, actor and artist Jamie Foxx shocked the social media world on Wednesday when she announced her father was recovering from an undisclosed “medical condition.”

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram.

Most recently, Foxx had been filming the movie “Back in Action” in Georgia. His family refused to provide further details about his condition, according to CNN.

“Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” Jamie Foxx spokesperson Alan Nierob told CNN via email on Wednesday.

At 55 years old, Jamie Foxx’s health has hardly come under question by the public as he continues a decades-long legacy of exhibiting A-list style talent on the big screen.

Notably, Black men in the United States are 50 percent more likely to have a stroke than the general population, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. They’re also more likely to experience other health complications, such as: asthma, cancer, influenza, pneumonia and more.

The family has asked for privacy at this time.