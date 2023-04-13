Listen to this article here

Diar, the 9-year-old daughter of Chicago Bulls star Demar DeRozan, not only shrieked for two-plus hours during her father’s pivotal play-in game Wednesday, but she quite literally assisted the Bulls to victory in historic fashion.

Piercing the ears of the sold-out crowd, those watching at home, but more importantly, the Raptors players themselves, Diar made her presence known and heard each time an opposing player stepped up to the free throw line.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws ? pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

According to ESPN, the Raptors subsequently shot 18-for-36 (50%) at the line, paving the way for Chicago’s 109-105 comeback victory.

Her ear drum piercing shrieks echoed throughout Scotiabank Arena as she perfectly timed each outburst with the cerebral patience of a young lioness ready to strike.

The Raptors haven’t been that bad at the free throw line since 1969

It was perhaps the best free throw defense in history. It was The Raptors worst free throw shooting performance of the season and the most misses in an elimination game since 1969.

The Raptors shot a 78.5FT% during the regular season and shot 50FT% in this must-win game, missing 18 free throws. Diar DeRozan is the sixth man of this game. pic.twitter.com/DvSQKDt47t — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) April 13, 2023

Toronto All-Star Pascal Siakam, a career 78% free throw shooter, had a chance to tie the score with 12 seconds left after being fouled by Bulls guard Alex Caruso on a 3-point attempt, but missed two of three.

“I kept hearing something during the game during free throws,” Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan said after the game. “I looked back like … dang, that’s my daughter screaming.”

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight ? pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

Diar DeRozan had actually talked her way into sitting in the stands. With the Bulls headed to Toronto, where DeRozan spent the first nine years of his career, Diar asked her father if she could skip a day of school to come along, recalling her memories of growing up and going to games here.

Diar DeRozan just caused the Raptors to have their most missed FTs in a game since 1997?



NEED her in Miami on Friday night pic.twitter.com/rJSOhOYcNb — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 13, 2023

It’s not the first time DeRozan’s daughters have gone viral for their actions. During a game last season, Diar and her sister, Mari, were caught on camera mimicking DeRozan’s free throw routine.

DeMar DeRozan on Diar DeRozan’s free-throw defense: “Somebody missed. I look back, I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s my daughter?’”



Also: “I just seen it. She went viral.” pic.twitter.com/JHnlUXBsjv — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) April 13, 2023

With the win Wednesday, the Bulls advanced to face the Miami Heat on Friday night in another win-or-go-home game, this time with a chance to make the playoffs and face the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. But good news for the Heat: DeMar DeRozan says his daughter won’t be there.

“No,” DeRozan said. “She’s got to go back to school.”