Racist posts from convicted murderer Daniel Perry were unsealed by a judge Thursday, after Greg Abbott said he was seeking a pardon for Perry.

A Travis County judge unsealed court records Thursday that showed Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder last weekend by a Texas jury, using anti-protester messaging and racist remarks towards Black Lives Matter supporters.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the Texas jury did not see the racist posts made to social media but still convicted Perry of murder for the shooting of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster.

“Black Lives Matter is racist to White people…It is official, I am racist because I do not agree with people acting like monkeys,” Perry wrote.

A day after Perry’s conviction, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that he was working as swiftly as possible to secure a pardon for Perry.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw took his support of Perry a step further, saying he “should also be compensated.”

It appears Sgt. Daniel Perry will be pardoned by our Governor. Thank God.



Regardless, he should also be compensated. This has surely been a years long nightmare for him. Completely unjust attack on basic principles of justice by a leftist DA. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 11, 2023

On June 1, 2020, Perry posted “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo…now it is my turn to get banned (from Facebook) by comparing the black lives matter movement to a zoo full of monkeys that are freaking out flinging their s–t.”

Perry was working as an Uber driver in downtown Austin the night of Foster’s murder. He turned onto a crowded street filled with Black Lives Matter protesters where he interacted with Foster. Both men were legally carrying guns, Perry a handgun and Foster an AK-47.

The only problem for Perry, Foster never aimed his weapon at him.

“I didn’t want to give him a chance to aim at me, ya know,” Perry told police during an interrogation after the shooting.

Perry claimed he acted in self-defense as Foster approached his car with an assault-style rifle.

Garrett Foster with fiancée Whitney Mitchell, who was with Foster in Austin the night he was shot and killed by U.S. Army Sergeant Daniel Perry. (Austin American-Statesman)

“It is perfectly okay to feel sorry for Garrett Foster, but Garrett Foster made a choice that night. He came ready for a war, not a protest,” Perry’s defense said in closing.

A Texas jury took less than a day to find Perry guilty of murder. Perry faces life in prison for his conviction, however he has not been sentenced yet.