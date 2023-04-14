|
Listen to this article here
Sign-Up for a free subscription to The Black Wall Street Times‘ daily newsletter, Black Editors’ Edition (BEE) – our curated news selections & opinions by us for you.
Racist posts from convicted murderer Daniel Perry were unsealed by a judge Thursday, after Greg Abbott said he was seeking a pardon for Perry.
A Travis County judge unsealed court records Thursday that showed Daniel Perry, who was convicted of murder last weekend by a Texas jury, using anti-protester messaging and racist remarks towards Black Lives Matter supporters.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, the Texas jury did not see the racist posts made to social media but still convicted Perry of murder for the shooting of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster.
“Black Lives Matter is racist to White people…It is official, I am racist because I do not agree with people acting like monkeys,” Perry wrote.
A day after Perry’s conviction, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that he was working as swiftly as possible to secure a pardon for Perry.
Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw took his support of Perry a step further, saying he “should also be compensated.”
On June 1, 2020, Perry posted “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo…now it is my turn to get banned (from Facebook) by comparing the black lives matter movement to a zoo full of monkeys that are freaking out flinging their s–t.”
Racist Posts Revealed After Perry Convicted of Murder in Shooting of Black Lives Matter Protester
Perry was working as an Uber driver in downtown Austin the night of Foster’s murder. He turned onto a crowded street filled with Black Lives Matter protesters where he interacted with Foster. Both men were legally carrying guns, Perry a handgun and Foster an AK-47.
The only problem for Perry, Foster never aimed his weapon at him.
“I didn’t want to give him a chance to aim at me, ya know,” Perry told police during an interrogation after the shooting.
Perry claimed he acted in self-defense as Foster approached his car with an assault-style rifle.
“It is perfectly okay to feel sorry for Garrett Foster, but Garrett Foster made a choice that night. He came ready for a war, not a protest,” Perry’s defense said in closing.
A Texas jury took less than a day to find Perry guilty of murder. Perry faces life in prison for his conviction, however he has not been sentenced yet.