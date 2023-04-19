Listen to this article here

Grammy-nominated Latto performed some of her hit songs, including Soufside and Big Energy, during the first weekend of Coachella on Sunday.

She later posted several photos from the performance for her more than 10 million followers on Instagram with the caption: “LATTOCHELLA”

One picture stood out from the others, showing Latto from behind as she stared out at the crowd.

At first glance, there seems to be nothing wrong with the photo but several eagle-eyed fans noticed that some people in the crowd were replicated on the photo’s edges.

In other parts of the photo, it appears as if some of the crowd goers were pasted on, even covering the speaker near the stage.

“It’s the photoshopped crowd for me,” one person wrote.

“Photoshopping ur crowd is sad,” said another person.

Big Latto had Big Energy for her “Twitter babes” and Nicki Minaj

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Latto spoke out against the accusations.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao, I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off,” the Atlanta-based artist wrote earlier this afternoon. “It was clearly f*cked up so I didn’t end up using it and just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes ?. Next,” Latto’s message ended.

Latto’s Coachella performance also saw the rapper preview a new track that many speculated included diss shots aimed at Nicki Minaj.

According to Complex, a clip from Latto’s Coachella performance on Sunday, shows the Atlanta rapper seemingly dissing Minaj in an unreleased song.

“B***hes acting like they running sh*t, they really ran through,” Latto raps in the clip. “She thought I would kiss her a**, she mustn’t have took her meds.”

“Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke/B**ch, you said it’s up, then put on the floor,” Latto continues.

Despite the comments pointing out the edited photo and ongoing feud with Minaj, Latto, who was born Alyssa Michelle Stephens in Columbus, Ohio, still received universal praise from most for an epic Coachella performance.