The DeKalb County Medical Examiner on Wednesday released the autopsy results related to the death of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, who demonstrated against the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center earlier this year, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Teran, who went by “Tortuguita” and used they/them pronouns, was shot and killed by police on Jan. 18 as officers raided campgrounds occupied by environmental demonstrators who had allegedly been camping out for months to protest the development of the training center, dubbed “Cop City” by critics.

According to the autopsy report, Manuel Teran did not have gunpowder residue on their hands

Officials claimed Teran fired the first shot at a state trooper. Officers then responded with gunfire. The report stated Teran had at least 57 gunshot wounds in their body, including the hands, torso, legs and head.

An independent autopsy from the family found that Teran’s hands were raised during the fatal shooting. The DeKalb County autopsy stated, however, “there are too many variables with respect to movement of the decedent and the shooters to draw definitive conclusions concerning Mr. Teran’s body position.”

Teran’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office

There is no body camera footage of the incident, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say investigations into the incident are ongoing.