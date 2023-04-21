Listen to this article here

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence finally received his flowers on Thursday when he officially made his mark on the Hollywood Hall of Fame.

Surrounded by friends and family to celebrate his accomplishment, Lawrence, 58, took in the emotional moment as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I’ve been crying all week,” Lawrence told ABC News. “So, you know, I figured if I had my glasses on today then maybe y’all won’t see the tears. But they’re most definitely tears of joy.”

Tichina Arnold, who played Pam in the ’90s sitcom “Martin,” and Lynn Whitfield, who starred alongside Lawrence in the 1996 romantic comedy “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” joined him at the celebration. Comedians Steve Harvey and Tracey Morgan were also in attendance.

“In my generation, when you say Martin, you don’t have to say his last name,” Morgan said at the ceremony. “Everybody knows who you talking about. My parents had Red Foxx and Sanford and Son, we had Martin Lawrence and the Martin Show.”

Martin Lawrence gets his flowers

Martin Lawrence first graced the screen with guest appearances in the 1980s sitcom “What’s Happening Now!!” Since then he’s gone from HBO’s Def Comedy Jam to worldwide fame after the premiere of his 1992 show “Martin.”

The famous line, “damn Gina,” was catapulted into the list of pop culture phrases, forever cementing Lawrence’s comedy in the hearts of millions.

His first feature film in 1995, “Bad Boys” with Will Smith, earned $141 million worldwide. The two are set to appear in the fourth installment of the film franchise.

“If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace and humility,” Lawrence said during the ceremony, “and ride it til the wheels fall off.”