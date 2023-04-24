Listen to this article here

A Las Vegas area Jewish student with autism had a swastika scratched into his back while at school his mother says.

A 17-year-old Jewish student with autism came home from school on March 9 with a swastika scratched into his back, his mother told COLlive.com. Her son is a student at Clark High School in Las Vegas, and has a service dog and full-time helper to assist him due to him being non-verbal.

“My son is the only student I know of who wears a Kippah at the school,” she told COLlive.com, referring to the cap worn by Jewish men and boys.

The mother said she emailed the school about what happened and then filed a report on March 13 with the Clark County School District Police. She also alleged that her son’s service dog’s equipment bag had been tampered with.

We are sick to our stomachs to learn a non verbal autistic Jewish student in the Las Vegas area (Clark County) had a swastika carved into his back.



The FBI is currently investigating. pic.twitter.com/iWsC1uBhHg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 18, 2023

The FBI has said they are in contact with authorities in Las Vegas as the school does not allow video cameras in classrooms, locker rooms, or bathrooms according to the mother.

Clark County District Police conducted an investigation and found “no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries,” according to a statement made by the school.

The mother said she has pulled the 17-year-old from the school because of its “unsafe environment.”

Jolie Brislin, the regional director for Anti-Defamation League Nevada, condemned what she called a “violent, antisemitic act.”

A statement from ADL Nevada Regional Director @BrislinJolie on a suspected hate incident against a visibly Jewish 17-year-old boy in the Las Vegas area. Read more about this incident here: https://t.co/DX8pmfePja pic.twitter.com/rjP0slLfSb — ADL Nevada (@ADL_Nevada) April 19, 2023

“Not only was this student targeted for his identifiable faith, but he was particularly vulnerable due to his disability,” Brislin said in a statement. “This incident illustrates points of intersectionality in how hate can show itself across marginalized communities.”

The FBI has said they are ready to jump in the investigation at a moment’s notice saying “if during the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate.”