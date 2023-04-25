Listen to this article here

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

ESPN to cut on-air and behind the camera employees

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to employees that those affected will hear from their supervisor and someone from human relations this week.

“As we advance as a core segment of Disney, with operational control and financial responsibility, we must further identify ways to be efficient and nimble,” Pitaro said in the memo. “We will continue to focus our workforce on initiatives that are most closely aligned with our critical priorities and emphasize decision-making and responsibility deeper into the organization.”

According to NPR, ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions last month. Besides this week’s layoffs, another round of job cuts will take place by the start of summer. Both phases impact off-air employees.

A round of cuts involving on-air talent will happen over the summer via contracts not being renewed, buyouts or cuts. It is not expected to resemble what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time.

Marcus Spears spoke candidly Monday about the current state of affairs at ESPN, which began its first round of layoffs this week.

Marcus “Swagu” Spears thankful for “blessing” while admitting

In a post shared on Twitter, Spears — who recently agreed to a four-year, multi-million dollar deal with the network — expressed gratitude for his “blessing,” but made it clear “it’s not lost on [him]” how devastating this time is for some of his ESPN colleagues.

In the middle of my blessing at @espn I’m grateful but also I know some of my colleagues will be laid off today and the upcoming days. It’s not lost on me that they will be impacted in a very tough way. ?? I hope it’s short before you all bounce back even better



Swagu ?? — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 24, 2023

Spears, a former NFL defensive, is a prominent fixture on “NFL Live,” “First Take,” and “Get Up.”