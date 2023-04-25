Listen to this article here

The former Louisville officer who killed Breonna Taylor has been hired by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville Metro Police Officer responsible for killing Breonna Taylor in a botched raid in 2020, has been hired by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy just three counties away from Louisville.

Chief Deputy Rob Miller told The Courier Journal that he believes Cosgrove’s hiring is justified yet understands the pushback it may receive.

“We think he will help reduce the flow of drugs in our area and reduce property crimes,” Miller said.

Cosgrove was fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a bodycam during the raid. According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s investigation, Cosgrove fired his gun 16 times into Taylor’s apartment ultimately killing her in the botched raid.

Four officers have been charged federally for their role in Taylor’s death. The crimes that the four were charged with include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses.

AG Merrick Garland announces bombshell charges against police officers involved in the search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor.



He says defendants "took steps to cover up their unlawful conduct" and "met in a garage where they agreed to tell … a false story." pic.twitter.com/nEuvdkbJfl — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2022

Kelly Hanna Goodlett admitted in federal court to conspiring with another Louisville police officer to falsify the search warrant that led to Taylor’s death.

Former Louisville officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany were indicted on charges related to the warrant used to search Taylor’s home. A third former officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with using excessive force when he retreated from Taylor’s door, turned a corner and fired 10 shots into the side of her two-bedroom apartment. He was acquitted by a jury on similar state charges in 2022.

Carroll County Chief Deputy Rob Miller told WLKY that “we’re going to give [Cosgrove] a chance,” adding “there will be opinions on both sides of the equation.”