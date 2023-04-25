Listen to this article here

President Biden is running for re-election. He made it official in a video released Tuesday morning, exactly four years after he tossed his hat into the 2020 race. Vice President Kamala Harris remains on the ticket.

In the three-minute video, Mr. Biden repeated some familiar themes, saying, “When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Over images of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and such Republicans as former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the president mentions, “MAGA extremists are lining up to take on … bedrock freedoms.”

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Biden’s age and mental fortitude remain a question for many

According to Yahoo!, after a speech at the National Action Network’s Annual MLK breakfast, Biden sang “Happy Birthday” to Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter-in-law, Arndrea Waters King, however, he appeared to have forgotten her name.

President Biden made a noticeable blunder, instead of saying “Happy Birthday, Dear Arndrea” he says “Happy Birthday, Dear Val-It.”

Biden ended the song by joking: “Well, it’s hell turning 30, but you’ve got to put up with it.” According to the New York Post, Waters King is 49.

There was the time he mistook Iranians for Ukrainians, wrongly referenced the Prime Minister of Colombia instead of Cambodia during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, messed up a message on reproductive rights and mistook Kamala Harris for president.

Most flagrant, Biden attempted to locate the late Rep. Jackie Walorski in the audience during a speech last year. Walorski passed away in a car crash two months earlier.

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College in London, U.K points out.” An objective look at both candidates makes two things clear,” he said. “One, Trump’s not exactly the specimen of perfect health—far from it—but he’s vigorous; and two, questions about Biden’s sharpness—both mental and physical—aren’t just a Fox News hit job.”

A March Newsweek poll found that 65 percent of Americans agreed that Biden would be “too old for another term as president”

The president is reportedly sensitive about his age and the frequent media focus on it; according to a Politico report in December, Biden told an ally earlier in 2022: “You think I don’t know how f***ng old I am?”

According to The Hill, President Biden’s approval rating has slipped to below 40 percent, almost matching the lowest approval rating of his presidency, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

At 80, Biden is already the oldest president in history. Should he win re-election, he will be 86 when he leaves office in January 2029.