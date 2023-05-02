Listen to this article here

Snoop Dogg has joined Neko Sparks’ bid to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators and “bring hockey to our community.”

The rapper and entrepreneurial Doggfather has joined a group led by the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

In an Instagram post Monday, Snoop confirmed that he’s in the group bidding to purchase the NHL franchise in order to “bring hockey to our community.”

The final price for the Ottawa Senators could reach north of $1 billion, making it the richest sale in NHL history; however, the group is reportedly comfortable meeting the asking price.

According to The Athletic’s Ian Mendes, Snoop Dogg hopes to market the sport to non-Whites who have historically been neglected in hockey.

Currently, 98% of NHL players are White while the rest are made up of different ethnicities.

Out of roughly 1,100 NHL players, only 26 are Black

“He’s passionate about trying to make this game affordable for visible minorities and kids in low-income areas who haven’t been able to play hockey in the past,” a source told Mendes. “He wants to be community oriented.”

Snoop Dogg has been supportive of youth initiatives for years. In 2005, Snoop launched the Snoop Football League, a league aimed at “providing youth, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic background the chance to learn the values of character, integrity, discipline, and teamwork through football and cheer.”

Last August Snoop launched a new animated series called “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Presenting 2 u my new kids show @doggyland_kids ?

Where they can sing, dance n learn.

Out now on Youtube & YouTube Kids! #DoggylandKids pic.twitter.com/uLVAvrfLaP — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 23, 2022

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” Snoop said in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

While Snoop continues to expand his portfolio, one thing is very clear; serving the next generation will continue to guide the Long Beach legend.