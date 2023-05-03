Listen to this article here

Two twins from Toledo, Ohio, are celebrating more than just their high school graduation this year.

Mya and Madison Glover were recently named the valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating class at Toledo Early College High School, an honor reserved for the two students with the best GPAs.

Mya Glover pictured at the 2023 prom.

Mya Glover

“I’ve always been the kind of person where I get everything done as soon as I get it, because I figure I better get it done now [instead of] later,” said Mya, who also credited family members for their support. “Just staying ahead of everything, because that gave me time to ask questions when I need it, and just get everything turned in when I needed to.”

Madison, named salutatorian, said she is “a little bit more of a procrastinator” than her sister, but said her success stemmed from putting in the work.

“I would go to all of the study sessions, be at the library, doing the tutoring sessions, so just putting in the work — and then, knowing when I need the help, I can ask for the help,” said Madison.

Twins Madison and Mya Glover are pictured as babies.

Madison and Mya Glover

The Glovers are set to graduate on May 16. Both students plan on attending the University of Toledo, where they said they both earned full scholarships.

Paulette Cole, the principal of Toledo Early College, told “Good Morning America” that the twins have been “amazing”

“From the day they walked into this building until now… it’s almost time for them to go, and you know, they’re irreplaceable. They have grown so much and we all appreciate them and we all love them,” said Cole.

Although the twins said they were competing back and forth for the top spot this year, they were always supportive of each other.

“I would definitely say we have a unique relationship.… We’re very protective of each other and we want to make sure that we’re doing our best,” said Madison. “We’ll keep each other motivated. So, I will say we do compete, but … it’s just more [about] wanting to see each other succeed and knowing what we can do and what each other can do.”

Both said the best advice they can give is to believe in yourself and find others who believe the same.

“Make sure that you have a support system,” said Mya. “Even if you don’t feel like you’ve had people [before], reach out and try to find the people that can support you and help you, especially when you’re in need.”

This article was obtained via ABC News.