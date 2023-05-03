Listen to this article here

The first Monday in May is the biggest night in fashion. New York shuts down as the who’s who of the world invade the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the industry’s most extravagant night – the Met Gala.

Organized by the team at the fashion bible, Vogue, the Met serves as a fundraising event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Since 1948 the event has been a coveted night for the elite. However, when themes were introduced in 1973 by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, it became the “Super Bowl of Fashion.”

This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Honoring the legacy of the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

As legendary as he was controversial, Lagerfeld was revered for reshaping some of the industry’s top brands. His decades as the creative director of Chanel cemented his name in the fashion history books. He was still with Chanel, as well as Fendi, until 2019, when he died at the age of 85.

Lagerfeld had an affinity for the classic black and white uniform, precisely cut tweed, leather accents, pearls and his precious cat, Choupette (wassup, Jared Leto).

As social media is still trolling through the photos from Monday, here are our top picks for the night.

The ladies did not disappoint

Cardi B

Cardi doesn’t miss! She wore three looks embodying every design style of Lagerfeld. Her first bubblegum pink gown with tulle headdress was by Asian designer, Miss Sohee.

Her carpet ensemble with Chanel-inspired leather roses, gloves and tie was designed by Peng Chen, of CHENPENG. Her third number she donned inside of the Gala was a floor-length pink and black tweed gown by Richard Quinn.

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo stunned in this beautiful Ralph Lauren gown that mixed black velvet and pink satin. And the train was a moment!

Lizzo

The “Album of The Year” Grammy winner showed up draped in pearls in this classic Chanel gown. The pearl gloves were a nice touch.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana was a hard act to follow in this custom Thom Browne. Karl would be proud!

Tems

The “headpiece” queen, Tems showed up to her first Met Gala in a black and white Robert Wun gown with cascading feathers.

Anne Hathaway

Anne understood the assignment. This custom Versace with matching coat hit every mark.

Keke Palmer

The new mom wore a form fitting Sergio Hudson gown. The pastel tweed print was made up of over 12,000 Swarovski crystals and pearls.

Halle Bailey

In case you needed a reminder to grab your tickets for “The Little Mermaid” premiering in theaters on May 26. Our favorite Disney princess was a vision in Gucci.

Michaela Coel

The actress served as co-chair of the Gala and wore a gown fitting of the title. The Schiaparelli dress had 130,000 crystals and took over 3800 hours of work. She topped the piece of work off with straight back cornrows.

The men of the Met

Henry is having an amazing year! First, an Oscar nomination and now, possibly being the best dressed male on the carpet. He is paying the ultimate homage to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing the designer’s personal brand.

Brian Tyree Henry

Pusha T

Thom Browne was all over the carpet this year and some of his best work was this black and white graphic tux on rapper Pusha T.

Trevor Noah

Another point for Thom Browne, television host Trevor Noah cleaned up real nice in this tux with velvet jacket.

Bad Bunny

The international superstar showed up in all white with a 3-D rose train. The custom Jacquemus suit made a statement with the back out.

Ke Huy Quan

Forever a “Goonie,” actor Ke Huy Quan is embodying Karl down to the diamond broach and sunglasses. This Dior Men tuxedo was perfection.

Jeremy Pope

If “honor Karl” was a person, it would be Jeremy Pope. The actor wore a custom black jumpsuit by Balmain. He completed the look with a white wrap that flowed into a train with an image of Karl’s face. Bravo Jeremy!

The couples were a hit

Diddy and Yung Miami (Caresha)

While their relationship status may be up in the air, there’s no denying they look great together.

Yung Miami repped for the City Girls in custom ActN1. Diddy had an Andre Leon Talley moment wearing his own brand, Sean Jean.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

It was all about the coats for these two, both dressed in Prada. Gabrielle’s floor length red gown was topped by an oversize red leather coat and Wade’s all black ensemble didn’t disappoint on the silver details.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The king and queen of the Met arrived so late they missed the official carpet, but no one was moving until they saw RiRi. A$AP wore a Gucci kilt over studded jeans very reminiscent of one of Lagerfeld’s runway outfits.

Rihanna was draped in custom Valentino that paid homage to the designer using a model dressed as a bride to close every Chanel runway.