GREENWOOD Dist. – As the explosive innovations of artificial technology continue to accelerate (ChatGPT, Midjourney, etc.), the White House has tapped a son of Historic Greenwood District to join them for a national AI testing event.

SeedAI, The Wilson Center, and other partners are joining the White House for the largest-ever AI Red Team exercise with AI Village at DEF CON 31, which will host public officials and thousands of hackers & students.

Tyrance Billingsley II created Black Tech Street following the 100-Year Centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob destroyed the original Black Wall Street and upwards of 300 Black men, women and children.

“I am beyond thrilled for Black Tech Street to participate in this historic event,” Billingsley II said.

Tyrance Billingsley II. Photo Credit: Black Tech Street

Determined to elevate the efforts of entrepreneurs who are rebuilding the community, Black Tech Street seeks to reimagine the ways in which Black communities can create generational wealth.

“Artificial intelligence will have limitless social and economic impacts, and if Black Wall Street wants to remain at the forefront of global innovation in the 21st century, the Greenwood community has to take a forward position in this vertical,” he said.

From the streets of Greenwood and Archer to Pennsylvania Avenue at the nation’s capital, Black Tech Street will join SeedAI, the Wilson Center Science and Technology Innovation Program (STIP), AI Village, Humane Intelligence, AVID, Houston Community College, and the Congressional App Challenge to host thousands of hackers & students to test the AI models of Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability at DEF CON 31.

“We’ve crossed into an AI-driven world – the winters are over. Current technological progress is incomparable in terms of speed, scale, and conveyance of individual power,” said Austin Carson, Founder & President of SeedAI.

Tech leaders warn of potential dangers

The National Science Foundation’s Computer and Information Science and Engineering (NSF CISE) Directorate and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) will also participate. The event comes as some tech leaders speak out about the dangers of AI.

Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called “Godfather of AI,” recently quit his role at Google so that he could more freely speak out about the potential dangers of the technology, according to the Associated Press.

“Testing and red teaming of AI models is an important component in effectively managing risks of the technologies,” said Arati Prabhakar, Assistant to President Biden and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“I applaud SeedAI, the AI Village, Humane Intelligence, AI Vulnerability Database, the Wilson Center Science and Technology Innovation Program, and their community partners Houston Community College and Black Tech Street for helping organize this effort

The Congressional AI Caucus and Senate AI Caucus are collaborating on this initiative as part of their AI Primer series, and the exercise will be adapted into programming for policymakers – as well as for the national networks of our community partners.