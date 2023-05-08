Listen to this article here

Last year, Shania Muhammad made national headlines when she became the youngest student to obtain associate’s degrees from Langston University (HBCU) and Oklahoma City Community College.

With the support of a high-achieving family, Muhammad has broken yet another record. She’s the youngest to earn a bachelor’s degree from Langston, graduating Summa Cum Laude, her father Elijah Muhammad announced in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Whenever Black People Shoot, Rob, Kill or Commit Some Other Crime it Goes VIRAL and It’s On Every NEWS STATION….. But History Was Just Made Again For The 3rd Time By A 15yr Old 3x College Graduate and She Can’t Get No Coverage,” Muhammad wrote.

Langston University graduate 15-year-old Shania Muhammad. (Courtesy of Elijah Muhammad)

Youngest to graduate with BA, Shania Muhammad makes history at HBCU Langston–again

On top of earning a bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences-Child Development, Shani Muhammad also won The Outstanding Graduate Senior Award For The Family Consumer Science Department, according to her father.

“I actually experienced and enjoyed Langston. It felt like I was at home from home. I don’t feel judged, it’s like we understood where we came from,” Shania said last year after earning her associate’s from Oklahoma’s only HBCU.

(Courtesy of Elijah Muhammad)

The latest accolade means Muhammad has earned three college degrees in less than three years. According to her father, Shania Muhammad is now the youngest Black graduate student at Southeastern Oklahoma State University

What’s next for Shania Muhammad?

According to a study from the National Center for Education Statistics, Black girls and women are among the highest educated groups in the nation. On top of her passion for learning, Shania Muhammad has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She’s working on a book tour and a clothing line.

Following in her older sister’s footsteps, Shania’s little brother made headlines last September when he became the youngest student accepted into an Oklahoma college at just 12 years old.

“A bunch of them were like, ‘how old are you?’” said little Elijah Muhammad of his classmates. “Once I told them my age, they all got surprised.”

Moving forward, Shania is working on a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She’s already received a 4.0 GPA for her first semester.

I’m Asking All My People To Like and Share This Post So We Can Show The World That BLACK PEOPLE WANT TO SEE SOMETHING POSITIVE IN THE NEWS,” Elijah Muhammad Sr. wrote.