Angel Reese will make her Sports Illustrated debut later this month in the 2023 swimsuit model edition.

Angel Reese, dubbed the Bayou Barbie, has had quite the last month after leading her LSU Tigers to the program’s first NCAA championship. After defeating Iowa in a game that millions of Americans watched and sent social media into a frenzy afterwards, Reese went on a celebration tour across the country.

Reese’s NIL valuation soared over the $1 million mark according to On3, a company that tracks high school and college athletes’ name, image, and likeness valuations.

This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue.https://t.co/dli5aoaZGk — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2023

Sports Illustrated tapped Angel Reese to be one of their swimsuit models and saw this as an opportunity to eliminate the double standards in sports

“Angel Reese is a phenomenal basketball player,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day says. “She’s an All-American and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. While we’re of course here to celebrate her incredible achievements and athleticism, it wouldn’t be an SI Swimsuit moment if we weren’t shining a light on Angel’s achievements off the court.”

“Angel is combating the double standard in sports, especially for women,” Day added. “She is making a name for herself as a fierce competitor and an equally fierce advocate for growing the game of women’s basketball. Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard. Our goal here is to help empower as many women as we can, and we’re beyond excited to do that alongside Angel Reese in the 2023 issue.”

Reese made headlines after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden suggested that Iowa be invited to the White House with LSU, something that never happens, the loser of a championship game going to the White House.

Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Reese said LSU would not be visiting The White House because “if we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House.”

LSU’s athletic department later said they “would certainly accept an invitation to the White House” and Reese said she would attend with her team as it was “what’s best for the team.”

The team is set to visit the White House on May 26 with the UConn men’s basketball team, who Reese’s cousin plays for.