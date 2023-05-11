Listen to this article here

Anita Baker, iconic R&B singer, was scheduled to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 7 at 7 p.m. as part of her farewell tour. However, nearly an alleged two hours later, the show started without an expected performance by fellow icon Babyface.

Anita Baker apologized for the 2 hour delay and asked if Live Nation apologized to us ? #Newark #PrudentialCenter pic.twitter.com/0vJqowodW0 — Lanette Espy (@NJLaLa) May 11, 2023

After waiting and waiting, attending fans expressed their grief as they grew more frustrated, disappointed — and sleepy.

Nah because this Anita Baker concert hasn't started yet. It's 8:40. It was supposed to start at 7. Everybody in here is an old head. We getting sleepy Auntie. — the fine auntie (@arixoliviaa) May 11, 2023

Due to the nearly two-hour delay, a decision was made to cancel the performance of Babyface to make room for Baker’s entire set, which further exacerbated the situation.

Anita Baker’s delayed performance push fans to ask for refund

It been reported the delay in Anita Baker’s performance was allegedly caused by a technical issue with the sound system.

Some fans approached PruCenter for a refund for Anita Baker’s delayed performance as they are the ones who is responsible for the delay.

In the aftermath of no refunds being provided, many frustrated fans have turned to Ticketmaster and LiveNation for a refund.

While the delay may have been a technical issue, many Twitter users have attacked Baker’s reputation, while others have come to her defense.

I am at the Anita Baker concert, it is 2 hours late! This is unacceptable! Ppl have to work tomorrow,others don't live in NJ and traveled here. No announcements have been made. Tickets were expensive. Disrespectful! Who is responsible for this? Shameful. #refund — Diane Nathaniel (@diane_nathaniel) May 11, 2023

Anita Baker needs to stop having Co-headliners if she going to continue to act this way. She did this a while back with Maxwell. — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) May 11, 2023

I bought my mama tickets to see Anita Baker for her birthday a some years back and she said Anita was late, drunk, and barefoot lol, so this tracks. https://t.co/XW45KNH2X3 — vmwf. (@torisneaux) May 11, 2023

The Anita Baker mess is not new.

As someone who saw her several times in the 80s and 90s and the same applied then.

She toured with Luther in 88 and the stories from that tour. pic.twitter.com/dJk6LMtABG — Bison4Life (@Bison4Life) May 11, 2023

Saw this on IG earlier from Baby Face. He was being nice. pic.twitter.com/FaObXm8FWw — Lisa Modlin, LPC, CEAP (@moveova) May 11, 2023

Babyface you have to do better beloved. Give all the details and not just how you were treated as if Anita Baker prevented you from performing vs the crazy techhnical issues that actually did. https://t.co/hgHqqwJtpI — Event Planner (@MrAndrewRoby) May 11, 2023

Exactly! People are always looking for a reason to cry these days. Leave Anita Baker alone. https://t.co/PWJbBKGcHG — Speedy Usher (@DeDreadDelight) May 11, 2023

Ms Anita Baker is an absolute treasure. She performed at Jazz Fest 2018. A main stage, Congo, was a sea of people. Her voice, her just, I guess "Anita Baker Way" came through as if she was in a symphony hall. I hope to have the chance to see her again. — Louisiana Gurl (@gurl_louisiana) May 11, 2023

I have not one, not two, but three instances of Ms. Anita Baker as literally the #1 kindest celebrity artist I’ve ever encountered. She loves her fans and goes through lengths to make sure they experience her in a positive way they deserve. She respects who respects her. RT that. — DJ Soul Sister (@djsoulsister) May 11, 2023

Stephanie Mills invites Babyface to tour with her instead

Amid the swirling drama, legendary Grammy-winning songstress Stephanie Mills has now offered Babyface the opportunity to tour with her instead of Baker.

We have got to be better than this! I am saddened by the fact that you have to make this statement. One would think as older artist who are considered “Iconic” and or “Legendary” we would treat each other with respect and dignity. @Babyface We can tour together ?? — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) May 11, 2023

Mills has long let it be known how she feels toward Baker

If Stephanie Mills made peace with Diana Ross after The Wiz but NOT Anita Baker?! Chileeeeeeee…. https://t.co/fMz2WlM0eB — Sylvia Marie (@MuvaLove) May 11, 2023

Anita Baker should be ashamed of herself. @babyface please take @PrettyMill1 up on her offer to tour. I'm sure you'll get to perform then hell y'all even do a song together. — Toya (@Toyalovinlife31) May 11, 2023

Neither Ticketmaster nor LiveNation have yet to acknowledge the reports of disappointed Anita Baker and Babyface fans.

Babyface has yet to publicly confirm or deny if he will take Stephanie Mills up on her tour offer.