Anita Baker, iconic R&B singer, was scheduled to perform at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 7 at 7 p.m. as part of her farewell tour. However, nearly an alleged two hours later, the show started without an expected performance by fellow icon Babyface.
After waiting and waiting, attending fans expressed their grief as they grew more frustrated, disappointed — and sleepy.
Due to the nearly two-hour delay, a decision was made to cancel the performance of Babyface to make room for Baker’s entire set, which further exacerbated the situation.
Anita Baker’s delayed performance push fans to ask for refund
It been reported the delay in Anita Baker’s performance was allegedly caused by a technical issue with the sound system.
Some fans approached PruCenter for a refund for Anita Baker’s delayed performance as they are the ones who is responsible for the delay.
In the aftermath of no refunds being provided, many frustrated fans have turned to Ticketmaster and LiveNation for a refund.
While the delay may have been a technical issue, many Twitter users have attacked Baker’s reputation, while others have come to her defense.
Stephanie Mills invites Babyface to tour with her instead
Amid the swirling drama, legendary Grammy-winning songstress Stephanie Mills has now offered Babyface the opportunity to tour with her instead of Baker.
Mills has long let it be known how she feels toward Baker
Neither Ticketmaster nor LiveNation have yet to acknowledge the reports of disappointed Anita Baker and Babyface fans.
Babyface has yet to publicly confirm or deny if he will take Stephanie Mills up on her tour offer.